🏥 Agawam, MA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings $80K+

Healthcare hiring around Agawam, MA is steady right now, with options both in human and animal care. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Butterfly Effects, LLC

Butterfly Effects, LLC Location: Agawam / Feeding Hills, MA (new center)

Agawam / Feeding Hills, MA (new center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $85,000–$95,000 + bonuses up to $12,000 (up to $107,000 total potential)

BCBA-led ABA organization with strong clinical autonomy, no non-compete, and clear growth paths into leadership. You’ll supervise RBTs/BTs, design treatment plans, and work closely with families in a center-based setting.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys, part of the Optum family)

Optum (Amedisys, part of the Optum family) Location: Agawam, MA (home health in the community)

Agawam, MA (home health in the community) Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,376–$134,064 per year (based on experience and other factors)

Provide skilled PT in patients’ homes to improve mobility, strength, balance, and safety while helping prevent hospitalizations. Good fit if you like one-on-one care, autonomy in the field, and a large-system benefits package.

Employer: Feeding Hills Veterinary Clinic

Location: Feeding Hills, MA

Feeding Hills, MA Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$23.00 per hour

Hands-on role in a privately owned small animal practice with a close-knit team. You’ll assist with exams, injections, IV catheters, lab work, radiographs, and client communication, with solid benefits and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.