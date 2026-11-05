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🏥 Agawam, MA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings $80K+
Healthcare hiring around Agawam, MA is steady right now, with options both in human and animal care. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) – Center
- Employer: Butterfly Effects, LLC
- Location: Agawam / Feeding Hills, MA (new center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base $85,000–$95,000 + bonuses up to $12,000 (up to $107,000 total potential)
BCBA-led ABA organization with strong clinical autonomy, no non-compete, and clear growth paths into leadership. You’ll supervise RBTs/BTs, design treatment plans, and work closely with families in a center-based setting.
Physical Therapist – Home Health
- Employer: Optum (Amedisys, part of the Optum family)
- Location: Agawam, MA (home health in the community)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $89,376–$134,064 per year (based on experience and other factors)
Provide skilled PT in patients’ homes to improve mobility, strength, balance, and safety while helping prevent hospitalizations. Good fit if you like one-on-one care, autonomy in the field, and a large-system benefits package.
Veterinary Assistant Level II
- Employer: Feeding Hills Veterinary Clinic
- Location: Feeding Hills, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00–$23.00 per hour
Hands-on role in a privately owned small animal practice with a close-knit team. You’ll assist with exams, injections, IV catheters, lab work, radiographs, and client communication, with solid benefits and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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