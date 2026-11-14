⚠️ Swift Creek hydro plant drawdown work starts Nov. 16

Lower Valley Energy will start the next phase of repairs at the Swift Creek Hydroelectric Facility near Afton, Wyoming on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Crews will:

Route water through the penstock so they can safely lower the Swift Creek reservoir

so they can safely Expose and inspect a damaged sluice gate that failed in July

that failed in July Keep required minimum streamflows in Swift Creek to protect aquatic life

During this work, you may see LVE staff, contractors, vehicles, and equipment in the Swift Creek area.

For safety, visitors are asked to:

Stay away from construction equipment, crews, and marked work areas

Follow all warning signs, barricades, and temporary access limits

Avoid the reservoir shoreline, exposed reservoir bottom, sluice gate, and hydro structures

Use caution near Swift Creek, as water levels and flows may change

LVE will share more updates once the gate is exposed and they know the full repair plan and timeline.