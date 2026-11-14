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Afton
⚠️ Swift Creek hydro repairs to lower reservoir starting Nov. 16
13 days ago
⚠️ Swift Creek hydro plant drawdown work starts Nov. 16
Lower Valley Energy will start the next phase of repairs at the Swift Creek Hydroelectric Facility near Afton, Wyoming on Monday, November 16, 2026.
Crews will:
- Route water through the penstock so they can safely lower the Swift Creek reservoir
- Expose and inspect a damaged sluice gate that failed in July
- Keep required minimum streamflows in Swift Creek to protect aquatic life
During this work, you may see LVE staff, contractors, vehicles, and equipment in the Swift Creek area.
For safety, visitors are asked to:
- Stay away from construction equipment, crews, and marked work areas
- Follow all warning signs, barricades, and temporary access limits
- Avoid the reservoir shoreline, exposed reservoir bottom, sluice gate, and hydro structures
- Use caution near Swift Creek, as water levels and flows may change
LVE will share more updates once the gate is exposed and they know the full repair plan and timeline.
More Info: UPDATE: Swift Creek Hydroelectric Facility Repairs...
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