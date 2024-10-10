Scarface Undergoes Open-Heart Surgery, Shares Update

Houston rap legend Scarface has shared an inspiring update on his health after recently undergoing life-saving open-heart surgery.

The Geto Boys rapper , known for his influential presence in hip-hop, shared the news with fans in a heartfelt post on social media, thanking his surgeon and expressing his gratitude for surviving the ordeal.

Earlier this year, Scarface, whose real name is Brad Jordan, faced a serious health crisis. In August, he posted a cryptic photo of himself in the hospital, raising concerns among fans. This was not his first brush with medical issues, as the rapper had previously undergone a kidney transplant three years ago.

On Tuesday, October 8, Scarface finally opened up about the gravity of his recent surgery. He shared on Instagram that he had been admitted for a scheduled procedure to repair an aortic aneurysm and a leaky heart valve. However, once his surgeon began the operation, it became clear that the situation was far more dangerous than anticipated. His aneurysm had torn through the entire circumference of his aorta, a condition that is often fatal.

Despite the life-threatening complications, the surgery succeeded, and Scarface made it through. He expressed his immense gratitude towards the surgeon who saved his life, calling him one of the most sought-after specialists in the world. The rapper shared his amazement at being alive and standing strong just weeks after such a major operation.

Scarface’s optimism and resilience have been met with an outpouring of support from the hip-hop community.

Fellow artists such as Questlove, DJ Premier, E-40, and Ice-T were among those who sent their well-wishes, celebrating his recovery and praising his strength.