Pope Leo XIV visited Pucallpa, which lies on the Ucayali River in a region that has become one of Peru's deforestation hotspots /AFP

Pope Leo XIV crossed Sunday from the high Andes to the Amazon, where he warned that environmental destruction was threatening both the rainforest and the people who depend on it.

Hours after visiting the ancient Incan capital of Cusco, more than 3,400 meters (11,000 feet) above sea level, the 71-year-old pontiff arrived in the jungle, where he said "the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor are inseparable."

He demanded justice for Indigenous leaders killed defending their territories, telling missionaries and representatives of Amazonian peoples that "the blood of these brothers cries out to God and demands justice."

He came to Pucallpa, which lies on the Ucayali River in a region that has become one of Peru's deforestation hotspots.

According to government figures, Peru lost 3.2 million hectares of forest between 2001 and 2024, an area roughly the size of Belgium.

Some in the crowd mixed traditional tunics and red-and-black face paint with baseball caps to shield themselves from the Amazon heat.

When a voice over the loudspeaker asked, "Where is the pope?" the crowd roared back: "In the Amazon!"

As they waited for his arrival, flutes echoed across the waterfront while dancers in sky-blue, red and yellow scarves and black skirts performed for the crowd.

The stop in Pucallpa capped one of the most physically demanding days of a 12-day tour of Uruguay, Argentina and Peru that has been closely watched since Leo underwent cancer surgery last month.

The US-born pope, who spent nearly two decades as a missionary in Peru before becoming head of the Catholic Church, has maintained a packed schedule despite having part of a lung removed.

Earlier Sunday, children in brightly woven ponchos and embroidered skirts greeted him in Cusco, where hundreds of thousands lined the streets.

Some in the crowd mixed traditional tunics and red-and-black face paint with baseball caps to shield themselves from the Amazon heat /AFP

At the vast stone fortress of Saqsaywaman, musicians and ritual dancers from across the Andes gathered for a prayer service.

"The beauty of this place that welcomes us this morning is undeniable," Leo said. "Saqsaywaman rises toward the Andean sky like a stone altar, where the ancients climbed in search of the divine." Under light drizzle, crowds cheered as he moved through the city.

"To be honest, I thought it might be canceled," said Valentin Cruz Turpo, 29. "But I still had hope, because God is powerful and can do anything."

The pope's recent surgery had cast doubt on whether the trip could proceed.

But Leo kept the demanding itinerary, thanking Peruvians on Friday for their prayers and support, "in particular for my health."

His visit to the Amazon shifted attention to a region where Indigenous communities have long warned about deforestation, illegal mining, pollution and encroachment on ancestral lands.

One banner carried by Indigenous communities read: "The world watches, our rainforest disappears."

The pope denounced what he called the unacceptable neglect suffered by many Indigenous communities.

He said it was unacceptable that many communities lacked access to healthcare and education because of geographical isolation and institutional neglect.

Pope Leo XIV's visit to the Amazon shifted attention to a region where Indigenous communities have long warned about deforestation, illegal mining, pollution and encroachment on ancestral lands /AFP

The Amazon visit formed part of a homecoming tour that has included emotional reunions in Chiclayo, where Leo served as bishop, and repeated references to Peru as his adopted homeland.

In South America, home to the world's largest Catholic population, he has used the trip to champion the poor and marginalized while trying to reinvigorate a Church that has lost followers in parts of the region.

Later Sunday, Leo was due to return to Lima and bring his South American tour to a close.