USA coach Mauricio Pochettino i has replaced the sacked Michael Carrick at Manchester United /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

Manchester United named Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager on Friday following the dismissal of Michael Carrick.

The club issued a statement saying the USA coach, who has extensive experience in the Premier League, would take charge from November 18 following two matches against Haiti.

"The club has reached an agreement with the US soccer federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the US men's national team," United said.

"The Argentinian is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players.

"Pochettino has consistently performed at the highest level of football across multiple leagues."

Pochettino, who led the United States to the last-16 of the World Cup on home soil earlier this year, has previously managed in the English top flight with Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.

He has a huge job on his hands at United, who have made their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign.

The 20-time English champions are in the relegation zone after winning just one of their 10 league matches so far.

"The opportunity to represent the USA crest was one of the greatest honours of my career," Pochettino said in a statement released by US Soccer.

"We are so grateful to the players for their commitment, to the fans for their belief, and to the federation for always supporting our staff and creating the opportunities to impact the culture of soccer in this great country."

US Soccer CEO and secretary general JT Batson said the 54-year-old had left a "lasting mark on US Soccer through his leadership, professionalism and commitment to our players and culture".

United's next game is at the home of fierce rivals Liverpool on November 22.