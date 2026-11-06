Dolly Parton's manager drops lawsuit against nephew: US media

US singer and actress Dolly Parton died in August aged 80 /AFP

The manager of US country music legend Dolly Parton dropped a civil lawsuit against the singer's nephew on Thursday, US media reported, after a row enveloped the late musician's estate.

The lawsuit filed in September by Parton's longtime manager Danny Nozell accused her nephew, Bryan Seaver, of attempting to extort money from the estate, which includes an amusement park, a hotel and a soon-to-be-opened museum.

Seaver, who broke the news of the singer's death at age 80 in an emotional video in August, had provided security for Parton for years but was abruptly fired, according to TMZ.

Court filings alleged that Seaver sent threats including a text message warning he would become "the hand of retribution for my entire family," The New York Times reported.

A judge had issued a temporary restraining order against Seaver as part of the proceedings, which were voluntarily dismissed Thursday in a Nashville court, multiple US media said.

Parton rose from grinding poverty to become a rhinestone-studded legend with hits like "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You."

She also starred in multiple films and donated millions of dollars to charities as she built a vast business empire that includes her popular Dollywood theme park in Tennessee, cosmetics, pet apparel, baking mixes and even a truck stop.