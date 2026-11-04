Spain PM names temporary transport minister after deadly crash

Oscar Puente who quit as Spain's transport minister after a rail disaster killed 69 people /AFP/File

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday named a temporary replacement for transport minister Oscar Puente who resigned over a train disaster that killed 69 people.

With the country heading for a national election on November 29, Sanchez put economy minister Carlos Cuerpo in charge of transport.

Puente quit Tuesday saying he felt he could not continue after the second major train crash in less than a year, following one in January which claimed 46 lives.

"Minister Puente has faced up to the situation, provided explanations and offered solutions to a society that was demanding them –- and also deserved them –- and has since stepped aside," Sanchez said.

He added that Cuerpo would take interim charge of the transport folio through to the election, which polls indicate the ruling Socialist party could lose.

"As head of the government I accept (Puente's) decision with gratitude and respect," said Sanchez, saluting Puente's "political dignity."

He added that "the government will continue to do everything in its power to assist those affected by this terrible accident, and to restore normality to our high-speed rail service."

The right-wing opposition, which had demanded Puente's resignation, and unions had criticised Puente for appearing to blame for the disaster on one control centre operator.

A high-speed express operated by state-owned Renfe ploughed into the back of a stationary train belonging to the private company Iryo last Wednesday outside the village of Urda, around 130 kilometres (80 miles) south of Madrid.

The failure of an automatic safety system halted all trains on a 63 km stretch of track, but a control centre authorised the Renfe train to resume its journey, according to authorities.

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