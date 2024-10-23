Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • AFP

    WHO says 'intense bombardment' halts Gaza polio vaccinations

    By Eyad BABARobin MILLARD,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5JkL_0wIOAviE00
    A medic administers a polio vaccine to a Palestinian child in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip /AFP/File

    The World Health Organization said Wednesday that "intense bombardment" and "escalating violence" in northern Gaza had forced it to postpone the final phase of a child polio vaccination drive.

    The necessary second round of vaccinations has been completed in central and southern Gaza, and was to begin on Wednesday in the north.

    But the WHO said it had been "compelled to postpone" the bid to give 119,279 children in northern Gaza a second vaccine dose.

    Israel launched a major air and ground assault in northern Gaza this month, vowing to stop Hamas militants from regrouping in the area.

    The vaccination campaign was called off "due to the escalating violence, intense bombardment, mass displacement orders, and lack of assured humanitarian pauses across most of northern Gaza," the UN health agency said.

    "The current conditions, including ongoing attacks on civilian infrastructure, continue to jeopardise people's safety and movement in northern Gaza, making it impossible for families to safely bring their children for vaccination," and for health workers to operate, it added.

    - Second dose needed -

    The vaccination drive began after the Gaza Strip confirmed its first case of polio in 25 years.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6ije_0wIOAviE00
    The second round of the polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip began on October 14 /AFP

    The war has left most medical facilities and Gaza's sewage system in ruins.

    Typically spread through sewage and contaminated water, poliovirus is highly infectious.

    It can cause deformities and paralysis, and is potentially fatal, mainly affecting children under the age of five.

    The WHO says a minimum of two separate doses of oral vaccine are needed to interrupt poliovirus transmission, requiring 90 percent of all children aged under 10 to be vaccinated in a given community.

    As in the initial round of vaccinations last month, the second round was divided into three phases, helped by localised "humanitarian pauses" in the fighting: first in central Gaza, then in the south and finally the north.

    Each phase was to take up to four days.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01F1V2_0wIOAviE00
    Palestinian children receive drops as part of a polio vaccination campaign in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip /AFP

    The WHO warns that immunity levels are lower if the second dose is given more than six weeks after the first.

    The UN agency said the approved area for humanitarian pauses in the north had been cut down to Gaza City alone, meaning many children would have missed the second dose.

    This would "seriously jeopardise efforts to stop the transmission of poliovirus in Gaza", it said.

    - Plea for pauses -

    Since the second round of the campaign began on October 14, some 442,855 children under 10 have been vaccinated in central and southern Gaza, with coverage at 94 percent.

    Meanwhile 357,802 children aged two to 10 were given vitamin A supplements.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CvJMb_0wIOAviE00
    Palestinian children attend a polio vaccination drive in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza /AFP

    "It is imperative to stop the polio outbreak as soon as possible, before more children are paralysed and poliovirus spreads further," the UN health agency said.

    "It is crucial therefore that the vaccination campaign in northern Gaza is facilitated through the implementation of the humanitarian pauses."

    The war in Gaza began with Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

    Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 42,700 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry which the UN considers reliable.

    Related Search

    Gaza polio vaccinationIsrael-Hamas conflictPolio virus spreadPublic HealthGaza StripGaza City

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches
    AFP2 days ago
    Gaza ministry says Israel forces detaining hundreds at hospital
    AFP1 day ago
    Israel pounds Beirut, levels residential complex: state media
    AFP1 day ago
    Huge US lithium mine gets govt approval
    AFP23 hours ago
    Loud US election barges into quiet Amish country
    AFP17 hours ago
    75 sickened as McDonald's severe E. Coli outbreak expands
    AFPlast hour
    Covid lessons learned? UN summit mulls plan for healthy planet, and humans
    AFPlast hour
    Over 350 green activists killed since 2018 in nature summit host Colombia: report
    AFP1 day ago
    Charlie Kirk: Young US hero of MAGA
    AFP16 hours ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Biden to apologize for abusive Native American boarding schools
    AFP2 hours ago
    Thousands turn out for Gulen prayer service in New Jersey
    AFP22 hours ago
    'Same playbook': Voting falsehoods mire US election
    AFP2 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Ariana Grande concert attack survivors win UK harassment case
    AFP2 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Man from Lucedale Receives Sentence for 25 Counts of Child Exploitation
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 hours ago
    Prolonged strike clouds new Boeing CEO's turnaround
    AFP22 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Harris leans on old-school ties for edge in race for Black vote
    AFP2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Greenland extends detention of anti-whaling activist Watson
    AFP2 days ago
    At US border, frustration over immigration as political football
    AFP1 day ago
    Sri Lanka deploys troops to Jewish community centre after US warning
    AFP2 days ago
    Canada slashes immigration as public concern rises
    AFP1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Split Gen Z: Gender divide grows in US youth vote
    AFP17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy