Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • AFP

    Ex-Fulham Ladies captain Ronnie Gibbons 'groped' by Al-Fayed

    By SHAUN CURRY,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJJmg_0wCJZtcw00
    Billionaire businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed died last year /AFP

    Former Fulham women's captain Ronnie Gibbons has alleged she was twice sexually assaulted by the club's late owner Mohamed Al Fayed, who was also the boss of Harrods.

    Gibbons, who captained Fulham in the 2000/01 season, said Fayed, chairman of the west London club between 1997 and 2013, assaulted her in an office at the upmarket department store.

    The Egyptian billionaire, who died last year aged 94, was chairman of Harrods until 2010 and was one of Britain's most recognisable businessmen.

    But last month the BBC aired a documentary with testimony from multiple former Harrods employees who said Fayed had sexually assaulted or raped them.

    Lawyers representing Gibbons told the PA news agency she had waived her anonymity, using an interview with The Athletic to say she felt she could not speak out about the abuse at the time for fear of jeopardising the future of the women's team.

    The 44-year-old said Fayed tried to "forcefully" kiss her at his department store when she was 20 and then "groped" her on her second visit.

    "I was used. I just felt a huge responsibility on my shoulders because we'd just turned professional," she said.

    "Everything internally was screaming at me, 'Ronnie, you need to leave', but I couldn't because I would be to blame for all these women losing their jobs and Fulham Ladies going down the pan.

    "I couldn't allow anything to happen to me, but at the same time, I couldn't just run for the hills, which is what I wanted to do."

    On both occasions she alleges was attacked, Gibbons said she was told she had to go to see Fayed, and was driven from the club's training ground to Harrods by a member of club staff.

    The pretext both times was that Fayed's children wanted to talk to her about football but The Athletic report said there were no children there.

    The Justice For Harrods Survivors group said in a statement: "What former Fulham captain Ronnie Gibbons was forced to endure at the hands of Mohamed Al Fayed is yet another horrible example of the monstrous abuse aided and abetted by the businesses he owned.

    "We salute our client's bravery."

    The BBC reported that the group was representing four former players of the club.

    In 2000, Fulham's women's team, known then as Fulham Ladies, became the first women's football team in Europe to turn professional.

    A statement from Fulham said: "We unequivocally condemn all forms of abuse. We remain in the process of establishing whether anyone at the club is or would have been impacted by Mohamed Al Fayed in any manner as described in recent reports."

    British police last week said they had recorded 40 new allegations against Fayed since the airing of the BBC documentary.

    They were in addition to allegations the force already knew about prior to the BBC's investigation.

    More than 200 women are now in settlement talks with Harrods, according to the store.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Liam Payne's sister shares touching tribute to late brother
    AFP1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Harris turns 60 in US election dominated by age
    AFP2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Tens of thousands rally in Georgia for EU ahead of pivotal vote
    AFP8 hours ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Record high Colombian cocaine production in 2023: UN
    AFP2 days ago
    Pope names 14 new saints, including martyrs of Damascus
    AFP7 hours ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Gaza 'hell on Earth' for one million children: UN
    AFP2 days ago
    Man arrested after 'Molotov'-like bombs tossed at Japan ruling party HQ
    AFP2 days ago
    Father of One Direction star Payne arrives in Argentina
    AFP2 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor1 day ago
    Women priests secretly ordained in the shadow of the Vatican
    AFP2 days ago
    Spectre of royal meddling haunts Charles in Australia
    AFP1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Jailed Guatemalan journalist Zamora granted house arrest
    AFP1 day ago
    Four-month-old baby dies as migrant boat sinks off France
    AFP2 days ago
    Eight-storey building collapses in Kenyan capital
    AFP11 hours ago
    The Tragic Final Days of 'Petticoat Junction' Star Bea Benaderet (Betty Rubble on 'The Flintstones')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Bomb hoax threats to Indian airlines spark chaos
    AFP21 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    G7 defence ministers concerned by attacks on peacekeepers, vow Kyiv support
    AFP1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy