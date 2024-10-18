Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • AFP

    'Timebomb' ship highlights hazard of dangerous cargoes

    By FRANK PERRY-Antoine GUY,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G4Poo_0wCJZoSX00
    An explosion of ammonium nitrate devastated the port of Beirut /AFP

    A damaged ship, spurned by European ports because of its potentially explosive cargo, has been stranded in the North Sea for weeks while authorities work out what to do with it.

    The Maltese-flagged Ruby is the latest example of an unwanted vessel left in limbo because no-one dares to handle it. Such vessels, sometimes nicknamed "timebombs", remain stuck for weeks, even months.

    Ruby, a Handymax bulk carrier, has 20,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate on board. That is more than seven times the amount of ammonium nitrate -â used in fertilisers as well as in explosives -- that detonated in Lebanon in 2020, devastating the port of Beirut.

    After the vessel set off from the Russian port of Kandalaksha on August 22, it ran into a storm in the Barents Sea and limped, damaged, into the Norwegian port of Tromso for damage inspection.

    It was subsequently ordered to leave and proceed with the aid of a tug to another port elsewhere for repairs.

    It was turned away by Lithuania, which insisted the ship must offload its volatile cargo first, and continued southwards.

    Since September 25, it has been anchored off southeastern England near the Dover Strait, which is one of world's busiest shipping lanes.

    - Combustion agent -

    British coastguards said the Ruby was seaworthy, stressing: "The vessel has appropriate safety certificates approved by the vessel's flag state and is able to make its own way."

    But it has remained stuck in mooring since September, with its mainly Syrian crew still on board.

    The Ruby's Dubai-based managers said they hoped to offload the cargo in a UK port so the vessel could be put in dry dock for repairs.

    "It has been logistically challenging to find an adequate solution, which partly explains the delay," the managing company told AFP.

    Ports willing to accept a potentially hazardous load are few and far between.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JG9Qa_0wCJZoSX00
    The heavy fuel oil spilled by the Erika polluted hundreds of kms (miles) of coastline /AFP

    "People associate it (the Ruby) with Beirut but I think it's entirely possible to manage this situation," said Eric Slominski, an expert in shipping dangerous goods.

    The Ruby's cargo was destined to make fertiliser while the ammonium nitrate in Beirut had been specifically intended to manufacture explosives, he pointed out.

    "It's not a product you can mess around with but it isn't explosive," Nicolas Tanic, from French marine pollution organisation Cedre, said of the Ruby's cargo.

    "It's a combustion agent for fuelling fires," said Tanic, whose organisation has analysed the ship's load.

    - Erika disaster -

    He said the chemical compound's Russian origins and haunting memories of the Beirut port disaster had triggered alarm and a media frenzy.

    But the French shipowners' body said ports could have other reasons too for spurning the Ruby.

    "If a vessel gets grounded in your channel, it shuts your port. If it grounds at one of your docks, the dock's unusable for a couple of months. Itâs a big risk to accept a vessel in difficulty," said managing director Laurent Martens.

    In addition, unloading a cargo like the Ruby's is a lengthy operation that "costs hundreds of thousands of euros", Martens explained.

    In the wake of the Erika disaster in 1999 -- when an oil tanker of that name broke apart off the western coast of France -- the European Union tightened its laws on maritime safety.

    The Erika spilled around 20,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil into the sea, polluting 400 kilometres (250 miles) of coastline and killing between 150,000 and 300,000 seabirds.

    EU states are now required to provide places of refuge for ships in distress to avoid environmental pollution.

    But the rules are subject to interpretation.

    In 2012, France denied access to the MSC Flaminia for a month while it drifted, crewless, off the coast of Brittany after a fire on board the ship, which was carrying 151 containers labelled "dangerous" goods.

    The stricken vessel was ultimately towed to the Germany port of Wilhelmshaven.

    In 2015, the same North Sea port provided haven to the Purple Beach, which had burst into flames with 5,000 tonnes of fertiliser on board.

    The Purple Beach spent nearly two years in Germany while it was inspected and the authorities cast around for somewhere to send the fertiliser.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    DominO Effect
    1d ago
    And this is why America has so many regulations! If trump is elected he will delete a lot of agencies and regulations that keep us safe!
    john truesdell
    1d ago
    so have one of these warring Nations that continuously fire upon other nations have a stray missile hit it game over
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bomb hoax threats to Indian airlines spark chaos
    AFP21 hours ago
    As heroin in Afghanistan dries up, Europe could face an overdose crisis like the U.S.
    Salon1 day ago
    Japan, UK and Italy to expedite next-generation fighter jet to replace F-2s and Eurofighter Typhoons
    The Associated Press12 hours ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Weak William Shatner, 93, Determined to Go Out in Blaze of Glory With String of 'Star Trek' Events — Amid Warnings He's Heading For Deadly Burnout
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS News1 day ago
    6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Reported
    iHeartRadio4 days ago
    Hezbollah drone hits Netanyahu’s house
    Axios1 day ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Man who performed autopsy on Sinwar’s body reveals details of his death
    CNN2 days ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    How archaeologists hunting Noah’s Ark made incredible discovery at boat-shaped mound dating back to biblical times
    The US Sun1 day ago
    The third nuclear bomb that was supposed to be dropped on Japan ended up killing two American physicists
    War History Online1 day ago
    Yahya Sinwar's Autopsy Report: Gruesome Facts Emerge on How IDF Killed Hamas Chief| Details Here
    breakingone.com1 day ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent2 days ago
    ‘A little hyped up’: experts downplay claims over Petra archaeological find
    The Guardian1 day ago
    ‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, cooked mother was aspiring actress, family says
    The Independent2 days ago
    France warns that North Korean troops fighting in Ukraine would be an escalation
    Reuters1 day ago
    Three billionaires have given a whopping $220 million combined to help get Trump elected
    The Independent4 days ago
    Man works 42 years at minimum wage and barely gets a farewell – but there's a happy ending
    Indy1002 days ago
    Shaquille O'Neal reveals he once lost a huge $20 million deal - because he said 'the Earth was flat'
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Dreamliner Engine Ingests Cargo Container
    AVweb2 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent4 days ago
    Mystery revealed after thousands of black ‘tar balls’ wash up on popular tourist beach
    New York Post4 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Ukrainian family who fled Russian invasion and settled in North Carolina drowns in Helene floods
    New York Post2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy