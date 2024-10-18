AFP
Angry Macron blasts media over reporting of Israel comments
By Valerie Leroux and Stuart WilliamsLudovic MARIN,2 days ago
Comments / 182
Add a Comment
Reality Outside 6 Corporations
9m ago
Reality Outside 6 Corporations
9m ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mediaite1 day ago
The Guardian5 days ago
Axios1 day ago
leadstories.com2 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
americanmilitarynews.com4 days ago
Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
The Independent3 days ago
Sinaloa Cartel Members Are Now Scanning People's Phones to Check if They Engaged With Rival Factions
Latin Times3 days ago
Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
Latin Times1 day ago
Navy SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Says Israel Isn't Finished Killing Hamas Leaders After Sinwar's Death: 'They'll Keep Doing It'
Latin Times1 day ago
Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
Uncovering Florida22 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
Fox News2 days ago
US News and World Report3 days ago
Reuters2 days ago
Putin Furious Over Sinwar's Killing: Predicts Chaos in Gaza,Lebanon| ‘Humanitarian Catastrophe Soon’
breakingone.com1 day ago
HuffPost2 days ago
Raw Story4 days ago
Fox News Reporter Trey Yingst Condemns Israel’s ‘Unacceptable’ Killing of More Than 100 Palestinian Journalists
Mediaite11 days ago
Business Insider4 days ago
AFP4 days ago
Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
Geraldo Rivera Has No Clue How Latinos with ‘Any Self Respect’ Could Back ‘Absolute Racist’ Trump Amid Favorable Polling
Mediaite5 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.