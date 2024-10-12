Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • AFP

    Buried Nazi past haunts Athens on liberation anniversary

    By Angelos TZORTZINISHÃ©lÃ¨ne COLLIOPOULOU,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCRvp_0w4CGOqA00
    Traditionally attired women carry a Greek flag on Acropolis hill during the liberation commemoration /AFP

    A brass sculpture of a naked man being garrotted, a monument evoking prison bars and a sign are the only hints this sleepy central Athens street once housed the Gestapo's headquarters.

    As Athens marks 80 years since its liberation from Nazi Germany in World War II this weekend, historians lament that this modest memorial is typical of the lack of attention paid to one of the most horrific periods in Greece's history.

    In the basement below where a cosmetics store stands today, Adolf Hitler's secret police would beat, maim and torment their opponents, with thousands of resistance members arrested, tortured and killed during the Nazi occupation of 1941-44.

    "In another European country this place would be a museum," Menelaos Charalampidis, a historian of the time told AFP by telephone.

    Across Greece, 250,000 people died as a result of famine during the Nazi occupation, including some 45,000 in Athens and Piraeus, the capital's major port nearby.

    More than 86 percent of Greece's Jews were deported to be exterminated in the Holocaust.

    To bring this dark chapter of the capital's history to light, Charalampidis launched Athens History Walks, an initiative preserving locations where the Nazi occupation left its mark.

    "Places of remembrance of this difficult period in Athens are not highlighted enough, and for some major events there are not even any monuments," he said.

    For example, there is no monument to the famine's many victims, the historian noted -- an omission which may have to do with what happened after Greece was freed.

    - A 'traumatised society' -

    Greece annually commemorates October 28, 1940, when its strongman leader Ioannis Metaxas refused Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini's ultimatum to surrender or face invasion.

    Yet scant attention is paid to October 12, 1944, when Greece's foremost resistance group ELAS marched through Syntagma Square in central Athens to the applause of hundreds of thousands of people.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMuwE_0w4CGOqA00
    Greek presidential guards at the ceremony by the Parthenon /AFP

    That historic moment marking Greece's freedom from the Nazi yoke was soon overshadowed by violence and clashes between the communist ELAS and British-backed royalist government for control of the country.

    The ensuing 1946-1949 civil war saw the communists defeated and led to decades of political turmoil.

    "The civil war in Greece, as in Spain, deeply traumatised society, making it impossible to deal with certain events of the past and move forward as a society," said historian Tasoula Vervenioti.

    "If we don't deal with our past, we run the risk of losing our places of remembrance," she warned.

    This year, the Athens city council urged the public to take part in a series of conferences and exhibitions to "honour those who fought for democracy and freedom".

    "We are keeping memories alive so that younger people can learn and determine their future with strength and vigour," the city's socialist Mayor Haris Doukas said in a statement.

    - 'Loss of memory' -

    Charalampidis argued that because the Greek resistance effort was mainly by the left, successive conservative governments that followed the civil war had little interest in celebrating it.

    It was not until 1982, after the country's first socialist government came to power following decades of conservative rule, that the main left-wing portion of Greece's 'national resistance' was officially recognised by parliament.

    Taboos over the authorities' actions during the civil war have also stifled historical research into the era.

    In 2017, the left-wing government of Alexis Tsipras created a special Directorate for the History of the Greek Police to investigate, among other issues, collaboration with the Nazis.

    But some files have still not been integrated into the Greek national archives, meaning that regular access is not guaranteed, experts say.

    "We have a major problem in Greece concerning the upkeep of archives and our historical culture," Charalampidis said.

    "Governments are not interested in it and so there is a loss of memory despite our important history."

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Mason Cutlip
    23h ago
    A Nation of 70 million removed the Internationalist from their Institutions depriving them of their profits who in turn funded 47 Nations to destroy Germany but the Good Guys Won amiright?
    Greig Robertson
    2d ago
    could be Trumps Gastapo with immigrants people. Do not vote for him.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Aktion T-4: The Chilling Nazi Blueprint
    Paisley Marten2 days ago
    German town’s memorial stones for Nazi victims are stolen on Oct. 7 anniversary
    JTA5 days ago
    Top German neo-Nazi plummets 200 feet to his death while hiking on Hitler’s favorite mountain
    New York Post3 days ago
    Woman fired after bosses monitored how often she typed when working from home
    Indy1004 days ago
    Strike-hit Boeing leaves experts puzzled by strategy
    AFP2 hours ago
    Massive Cruise Ship Rocked by Hurricane Milton in Shocking Video
    suggest.com4 days ago
    Fact Check: Researchers Found Long-Lost 'Flight 2317' Entombed in Arctic Iceberg?
    Snopes2 days ago
    'Unspeakable horror': the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki
    AFP3 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Chicago father who beat daughter to death over attending prom made sickening confession in letter
    themirror.com3 days ago
    In Trump 'Truths,' conspiracies, attacks -- and doubts about the election
    AFP3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Largest Barbecue Chain in U.S. Quietly Shuttering Locations
    Taste of Country4 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Ecuador's last mountain iceman dies at 80
    AFP3 days ago
    Tears, warnings after Japan atomic survivors group win Nobel
    AFP3 days ago
    Fourteen years in prison for US soldier who sought to aid IS
    AFP3 days ago
    British beautician, 28, facing 60 years behind bars in the US after 'trying to smuggle £3.5million of cocaine in suitcases from Mexico'
    Daily Mail3 days ago
    'Innocent' British nerve agent victim caught in global murder plot: inquiry
    AFP21 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    South Korea military says 'fully ready' as drone flights anger North
    AFP18 hours ago
    Hurricane exposed brutal murder of Texas mom-of-two who mocked husband's bedroom performance
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Canadian Coast Guard Contracts to Remove Oil from Long-Forgotten WWII Wreck
    maritime-executive.com2 days ago
    European Mediterranean states discuss Middle East, migration
    AFP3 days ago
    Sudan rescuers say air strike killed 23 in Khartoum market
    AFP1 day ago
    New Zealand mother’s chilling theory as missing kids re-emerge after 3 years in wilderness with father
    New York Post3 days ago
    Seeing double in Nigeria's 'twins capital of the world'
    AFP22 hours ago
    Russia could be able to attack NATO by 2030: German intelligence
    AFP6 hours ago
    Once a beacon of the Yiddish speaking world, Lithuania's Jews work to keep it alive
    shreveportbossieradvocate.com1 day ago
    Cuban musician El Taiger dies at 37 after Miami shooting
    AFP3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy