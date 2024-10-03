Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • AFP

    Mexican president vows justice after army kills six migrants

    By Ivan MEDINA,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JLFEa_0vt2Hg1H00
    Mexican soldiers are seen in Culiacan in the northwestern state of Sinaloa /AFP/File

    Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday that soldiers who opened fire and killed six migrants in a highway chase on her first day in office would face justice.

    The killings "must be investigated and punished," Sheinbaum said, adding that the victims were from Egypt, El Salvador and Peru.

    The state prosecutor's office would investigate the incident late Tuesday in southern Chiapas state, including whether commanders were also responsible, she told a news conference.

    "A situation like this cannot be repeated," she added.

    The shooting happened on the same day that Sheinbaum was sworn in as president with a vow to respect human rights and avoid repression by security forces.

    According to the defense ministry, a military patrol saw a vehicle -- followed by two flatbed trucks like those used by criminals -- traveling at high speed and apparently attempting to flee.

    "Military personnel reported hearing gunshots, so two soldiers activated their weapons, stopping one of the flatbed trucks," the statement said.

    The patrol found 33 migrants from countries including Egypt, Nepal, Cuba, India and Pakistan.

    Four of the migrants died at the scene while two of the 12 injured lost their lives at the hospital, it said.

    Thousands of migrants from many countries travel through Mexico each year in buses, overcrowded trailers and on freight trains in an attempt to reach the US-Mexican border.

    They run the risk of fatal accidents, kidnapping by criminal groups and extortion by corrupt officials.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 236
    Add a Comment
    gizzy337
    2h ago
    she needs to crack down on the crime in her country and bring in jobs so people are not looking to jump the border
    JD Garcia
    5h ago
    a president that goes against her military in public is bad news for the country.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    12 bodies bearing signs of torture found with cartel messages
    CBS News1 day ago
    Haitian gang slaughters at least 70 people as thousands flee
    NBC News4 hours ago
    Emiliano Cuevas and a Member of His Grupo Penumbre Shot and Killed in Mexico
    Latin Times18 hours ago
    Conor McGregor funeral scheduled for Oct. 12 in Spain, Ilia Topuria to serve as Undertaker
    MMAmania.com1 day ago
    Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack
    AFP21 hours ago
    King Charles' Funeral Plans Leave the Royal Family Torn as They Prepare for Prince William to Ascend to the Throne
    OK Magazine19 hours ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Woman died of heart attack caused by stranger repeatedly raping her, court told
    The Independent21 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida10 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Father Turned Down an Invitation to Her Wedding
    TheDailyBeast21 hours ago
    Dominican Republic will deport up to 10,000 Haitians a week, citing an 'excess' of immigrants
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill4 days ago
    Ohio woman who injected husband with tranquilizer to keep him from seeing their kids is sentenced
    True Crime News17 hours ago
    Mark Cuban drunkenly bought lifetime American Airlines flight pass for $125,000 — ‘and then I upgraded it’
    New York Post2 days ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime23 hours ago
    Longshoreman’s Union President Harold Daggett Slammed For His $902,000 Salary & $703,000 Salary For His Son After Strike Deal
    uInterview.com20 hours ago
    Tiger Woods writes letter to golf club members after special announcement
    golfmagic.com18 hours ago
    ‘Take a look at that blow up’: CNN reporter breaks down ‘surprising’ jobs report
    CNN1 day ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    'I'd do it again': Trump supporter who thought the Insurrection Act was 'in motion' and said Jan. 6 was 'precisely what we want' just learned his punishment
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    Irate residents halt construction of migrant shelter
    Border Report2 days ago
    Mexico's new president offers apology for 1968 student massacre
    AFP2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Carpe diem: the Costa Rican women turning fish into fashion
    AFP2 days ago
    North Korean leader’s sister Kim Yo-jong mocks South Korea’s Hyunmoo-5 missile as ‘worthless bulk’
    koreadailyus.com19 hours ago
    Supercharged storms: how climate change amplifies cyclones
    AFP2 days ago
    Trump Caught On Tape In Shocking Riff On Dead Spouses While Talking About Supporter Shot And Killed At Rally
    Mediaite20 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio9 days ago
    US hiring soars past expectations in sign of resilient market
    AFP1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy