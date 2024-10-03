Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • AFP

    'Kill him first': Israel eyes top level targets

    By Joseph BARRAKRobbie Corey-Boulet,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6Q0B_0vsilbJO00
    A February 2007 file picture of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah /AFP/File

    After the killing of Hezbollah's leader in Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasted Israel had "settled the score". But the legacy of Israel's past targeted killings calls into question how much will actually change.

    Far from bringing respite to Israelis, Hassan Nasrallah's death led to an Iranian missile attack on Israel, as Tehran sought to avenge its protege in Lebanon and an Iranian general killed alongside him.

    Israel has vowed to retaliate, with analysts saying it is only a matter of time.

    Hezbollah, created in 1982 with Iranian help after Israel's invasion of Lebanon, has taken a major hit from Israeli attacks that have killed Nasrallah and much of his top brass.

    Yet past Israeli operations show the possible limits of this strategy.

    When Israel killed Nasrallah's predecessor, Abbas al-Musawi, in 1992, it did not weaken Hezbollah.

    Nasrallah, then 32, replaced him and eventually became, in Netanyahu's words, "not just another terrorist" but "the terrorist".

    Israel was also linked to the 2008 killing of top Hezbollah commander Imad Mughniyeh in a Damascus car bombing.

    That killing, however, "didn't make Hezbollah's military operations necessarily weaker", said David Wood, senior analyst for the International Crisis Group.

    "It didn't make it harder to recruit people to join Hezbollah. If anything, Hezbollah continued to develop its military programme."

    This time, Israel's strikes may prove more consequential, since they "decimated" Hezbollah's senior military leadership, said Wood, calling it "an unprecedented challenge" for the group.

    - 'Wrath of God' -

    Israel's policy of targeted killings began after the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, where Palestinian gunmen from the Black September group killed 11 Israelis.

    In response, Israel launched "Wrath of God", an operation targeting leaders of Black September and the Palestine Liberation Organization.

    This strategy evolved, with Israeli hits on top Hezbollah and Hamas operatives.

    But there were also blunders, like the failed 1997 attempt to poison Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal in Amman, which soured Israel-Jordan ties, just a few years after they had made peace.

    Israel was then forced to release Hamas spiritual leader Ahmed Yassin in exchange for two Israeli spies arrested by Jordan.

    Since Hamas's October 7 attack, Israel has carried out several high-profile killings, including Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, and now Nasrallah.

    Israel claimed responsiblity for Shukr's death in south Beirut but has yet to confirm its role in Haniyeh's killing in Iran.

    - 'Massive degrading' -

    Netanyahu defended targeted killings days ago by quoting the Talmud, the central text of Judaism: "He who comes to kill you, rise up and kill him first."

    For years up until the October 7 attack, Israel had mostly held its breath as Hezbollah and Hamas amassed formidable arsenals, said John Hannah of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.

    October 7 changed that, after Palestinian gunmen stormed across the border and staged an unprecedented attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures that include hostages killed in captivity.

    The latest attacks on Hezbollah show "the doctrines of pre-emption and prevention have returned with a vengeance to Israel's national security" strategy, said Hannah.

    "Israel is now engaged in a massive degrading of the military capabilities of both Hamas and Hezbollah," he added.

    This week, Israel's military announced the launch of "limited" raids in south Lebanon against Hezbollah, which began firing on northern Israel in support of ally Hamas after the October 7 attack.

    The announcement came after a week of deadly bombardment on Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon.

    Israel says its shift in focus to securing its northern front aims to ensure the safe return of more than 60,000 Israelis displaced from the border by Hezbollah cross-border strikes in the past year.

    Within Israel, meanwhile, some have questioned whether Nasrallah's killing will help serve that purpose.

    Yossi Melman, an intelligence commentator for the left-leaning Israeli daily Haaretz, said Nasrallah's death would only be a "game-changer" if it is followed by serious diplomatic efforts to end the fighting.

    "Hezbollah, despite the heavy blows it has suffered, will keep targeting" northern Israel, said Melman, author of a history of Israeli espionage titled "Spies Against Armageddon".

    "And as long as the shelling continues the evacuees will not return."

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 232
    Add a Comment
    Guest
    11h ago
    Snake’s head…BiBi going old testament with a twist…2 eyes for an eye..he’s damned if he does damned if doesn’t ..catch 22…
    Cheen Gatoomah Dre
    21h ago
    Can’t take these dudes seriously with that towel on their head!😜
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    War analysts say the massive Iranian missile attack the US called 'ineffective' likely wasn't just for show
    Business Insider3 days ago
    How Iranians feel about the killing of Hezbollah's Nasrallah
    DPA5 days ago
    Hezbollah Leader Was Warned By Iran He Would Be Assassinated Days Before Israeli Airstrike: Report
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Conor McGregor funeral scheduled for Oct. 12 in Spain, Ilia Topuria to serve as Undertaker
    MMAmania.com2 days ago
    Democrats suspect Netanyahu attempting to tilt Trump-Harris race
    The Hill1 day ago
    Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
    Fox Business5 days ago
    CNN’s Harry Enten Says Kamala Harris Headed for ‘Worst Democratic Performance in a Generation’ Among Union Voters
    Mediaite4 days ago
    'This boils my blood': CNN panel erupts as Republicans praise Trump 'leadership'
    Raw Story23 hours ago
    Tragic Last Days of Former President Jimmy Carter, 100: Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin and Refusing Medical Treatment
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Trump Says Israel Should Bomb Iran’s Nuclear Facilities and ‘Worry About the Rest Later’
    Mediaite1 day ago
    When will this horror end? When Israel realises that the cost of destroying us is too high | Raja Shehadeh
    The Guardian19 hours ago
    Biden Gets Stunning Letter on Gaza Cease-Fire
    The New Republic3 days ago
    South Korea removed 1,300 cameras from its military bases after discovering they're designed to feed back to a Chinese server
    Business Insider18 days ago
    Hezbollah heir apparent Safieddine out of contact after strikes
    France 2410 hours ago
    Nasrallah's Body Found: No Visible Wounds, Death due to Blunt Trauma from IDF's Deadly Airstrike
    breakingone.com5 days ago
    Professor who correctly predicted 9 presidential elections weighs in on ‘October surprise’
    CNN13 hours ago
    A US Navy submarine packed with Tomahawk missiles is at last in the Middle East a month after it was ordered there to deter Iran
    Business Insider25 days ago
    Woman whose company was linked to exploding pagers in Lebanon has received threats, her mother says
    The Associated Press15 days ago
    Ohio Woman's Last Words to Husband Before Injecting Him With Lethal Poison: 'I Have a Surprise For You'
    lawyerherald.com1 day ago
    Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air
    HuffPost1 day ago
    IDF assassinates another top Hezbollah commander as invasion posturing grows
    WashingtonExaminer6 days ago
    Video shows Hezbollah tunnels discovered by IDF
    CNN6 hours ago
    Supercharged storms: how climate change amplifies cyclones
    AFP2 days ago
    Israel targets Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Lebanon; Iran says it will not back down
    CNBC1 day ago
    US hiring soars past expectations in sign of resilient market
    AFP1 day ago
    Kim Dozier on what’s holding Israel back from targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities
    CNN14 hours ago
    Mexican president vows justice after army kills six migrants
    AFP2 days ago
    Israel to have ‘substantial response’ to Iran attacks: John Bolton
    NewsNation4 days ago
    Iran's supreme leader makes new threats against Israel
    NBC News1 day ago
    Israel launches fresh strikes on Beirut as Iran’s leader vows Hezbollah and Hamas won’t back down
    the-independent.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy