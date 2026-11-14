The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday, Nov. 13, after a telecommunications outage disrupted air traffic control communications. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no initial indication that the outage was linked to the FAA’s new AI-assisted system.

Photo: AeroXplorer | Albert Lozano

The FAA announced on Nov. 10 that, after an initial rollout in the Washington, D.C., region in September, the agency would roll out its Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART) system nationwide.

SMART is an AI-assisted tool designed to help manage air traffic across the national airspace system. It combines data on weather, flight paths and traffic flow. FAA specialists review the data and provide recommendations to the agency’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center.

Speaking to reporters Friday evening, Mullin described the disruption as a telecommunications outage and said there was no initial indication of a deliberate attack. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the outage affected all Air Route Traffic Control Centers and that FAA technicians were investigating.

"There is no indication as of yet that this was a nefarious attack against us; it was just a telecommunications outage as of right now," he said.





When asked by a reporter about thoughts that this is AI-related, Mullin, after correcting her to refer to it as "SI," stated, “you just can't rule out anything at this point.”

When asked about the rollout of the new AI-assisted system, Mullin said officials were looking into a possible connection. Air Space Intelligence (ASI), the company behind SMART, said its software played no role in the nationwide ground stop.

Photo: AeroXplorer | Daniel Mena

The Wall Street Journal reported that the outage appeared to involve a telecommunications network overseen by L3Harris Technologies that supports radio communications between pilots and air traffic controllers. Federal officials had yet to publicly identify the underlying technical failure.

The immediate effects of the ground stop

The effects of the ground stop were immediate. Departures were initially halted, while flights already en route were allowed to land. Some flights returned to their departure airports or diverted elsewhere. The stop also disrupted cargo flights, and FedEx said it was prepared to activate contingency plans to limit service disruptions.

For airlines, one immediate concern during a prolonged ground stop is that pilots can begin to “time out” of their available duty hours. Under 14 CFR Part 117, a pilot’s flight duty period generally begins when they report for duty. For crews without additional pilots, the maximum duty period depends in part on the start time and the number of flight segments scheduled. A lengthy wait on the ground can leave a crew with too little duty time to complete its remaining flights.

Aircraft out of position after a ground stop pose another logistical challenge. A diversion can leave an aircraft at a different airport from where it’s needed for its next flight. Alaska Airlines, which canceled some flights and diverted others, said it would take time to get its operations back on track after the stop was lifted.