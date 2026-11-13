JSX, the US-based semi-private carrier, will launch new routes connecting Boston with the New York metropolitan area and Miami in early 2026, expanding its network for travelers seeking an alternative to traditional commercial air travel.

The Dallas-based operator confirmed it will begin service between Boston Hanscom Field (BED) in Bedford, Massachusetts, to New York City on Feb. 8, 2027, along with a seasonal route linking Boston to Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (OPF). The new offerings will give East Coast travelers access to JSX's hop-on model, which allows passengers to board as little as 20 minutes before departure and skip traditional airport security lines.

What the New Routes Mean for Travelers

JSX operates from private terminals, known as FBOs, rather than main commercial concourses. For travelers flying between Boston and the New York area, the Westchester County Airport option provides a closer entry point to northern Manhattan and the surrounding suburbs than LaGuardia or JFK. The Miami route terminates at Opa Locka Executive Airport, approximately 12 miles north of downtown Miami.

Passengers receive two free checked bags and one carry-on. The aircraft used on these routes, Embraer ERJ-135 and ERJ-145 regional jets, are configured with 30 seats in an all-business-class layout, providing additional legroom compared with the standard regional jet configuration.

Photo: AeroXplorer/ Rylan Mills

Expansion Strategy

The Boston additions mark a notable step for JSX, which has concentrated much of its growth on the West Coast and in Texas, Florida, and the Mountain West. Adding Boston gives the carrier a foothold in the Northeast business travel market, where demand for shorter transit times and streamlined boarding has grown.

Alex Wilcox, JSX's chief executive, has previously framed the airline's appeal around convenience. The carrier markets itself to travelers who want the ease of private aviation without the full cost of chartering a jet.

JSX operates as a public charter under US Department of Transportation rules, allowing it to depart from private terminals while selling individual seats on scheduled flights. That structure has drawn scrutiny from major airlines and pilot unions, who have pressed federal regulators to tighten the rules governing public charter operators. For now, JSX continues to operate under the existing framework.

How JSX Differs From Traditional Carriers

Unlike legacy airlines or low-cost carriers, JSX sells only business-class-style seats, and its aircraft never fill beyond 30 passengers. The airline provides complimentary snacks and drinks, in-flight Wi-Fi, and in-seat power. Because flights operate from private terminals, passengers do not pass through standard TSA checkpoints. Instead, JSX conducts its own screening process.

For business travelers, the appeal lies in reduced ground time. JSX asks passengers to arrive 20 minutes before departure, compared with the 90 minutes or more often recommended for commercial flights. That difference can add up for travelers making frequent trips between financial centers like Boston and the New York suburbs.

Pricing and Booking

JSX fares typically fall between full-fare economy and business-class tickets on major carriers for comparable routes. The airline sells one-way fares that include bags, snacks, and Wi-Fi without additional charges. Travelers can book directly through the JSX website or mobile app.

For the Miami route, which the carrier plans to operate on a seasonal basis, demand is expected to peak during the winter months when travelers from the Northeast look for warm-weather destinations. The Westchester route is positioned as a year-round service aimed at business travelers and residents of the New York suburbs.

Photo: AeroXplorer/ Taylor Kim

Competitive Landscape

Boston Logan handles service from most major US and international carriers, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, and United Airlines. JetBlue, which maintains a significant presence at Logan, offers extensive service to both New York-area airports and Florida destinations, including Miami International.

JSX does not compete directly on price with those carriers. Instead, it targets travelers willing to pay a premium for faster boarding, less crowded cabins, and departures from quieter private terminals. The new Boston routes will test whether that model resonates with Northeast travelers who already have many alternatives for reaching New York and Miami.

What to Know Before You Fly

If you plan to book one of the new JSX routes, note that the carrier operates from the FBO at Boston Logan rather than the main passenger terminals. In Miami, the Opa Locka facility sits north of the city, which may affect ground transportation planning. In Westchester, the airport offers easier road access to Fairfield County, Connecticut, and northern Westchester than Manhattan itself.

JSX recommends travelers confirm their booking details, baggage allowance, and terminal location before arriving. For those traveling with pets, the airline permits small animals in the cabin at no additional charge, a policy that distinguishes it from most commercial carriers.

Bookings for the new Boston routes are expected to open in the weeks leading up to launch. Travelers interested in the service should monitor JSX's official channels for fare releases and schedule updates.