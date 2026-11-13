United Airlines said on Thursday, November 12, that Starlink Wi-Fi is now available on more than half of its daily flights, a milestone it reached just before the Thanksgiving travel rush. The service is free for MileagePlus members, and membership in the loyalty program is free to join.

Photo: AeroXplorer / Collin Smits

The Rollout So Far

United began with its regional jets. Its first Starlink flight took off on May 15, 2025, from Chicago O’Hare to Detroit, and by February 2026 the airline had fitted more than 300 two-cabin regional aircraft, covering more than a quarter of its daily departures. By then more than seven million passengers had flown on Starlink-equipped aircraft.

The rollout then moved to the larger fleet. In June, a Boeing 777-200 flying from Newark to London became United’s first widebody Starlink flight across the Atlantic, the first of nearly 60 widebody jets due to be fitted this year. By mid-October, United reported Starlink on nearly half of its daily departures, more than 2,500 flights a day, with more than 635 aircraft fitted and about 20 more completed every week.

United expects Starlink on nearly 64 percent of its daily flights by the end of 2026. It aims to equip its entire widebody fleet by next summer and the whole fleet by the end of 2027. The work is demanding: when it began on regional jets, United said the average install took about eight hours, and once testing and modifications were counted, each aircraft was out of service for roughly four days. On those jets, the airline has cited speeds of up to 250 Mbps, about 50 times faster than the systems they replaced.

Photo: AeroXplorer / Dylan Campbell

What Passengers Can Expect

Because the fleet is only partly converted, not every flight has the service. United’s Starlink tracker lets customers check, up to three days before departure, whether a specific flight is equipped. The connection works across multiple devices at once.

Starlink also underpins some new onboard features. United is streaming live football through a collaboration with DISH, viewable on seatback screens and personal devices at the same time, and passengers can pair a personal Spotify account with the seatback screen to pick up where they left off.

The timing is deliberate. United expects about 6.6 million customers between November 19 and December 1, more than 500,000 a day on average. Friday, November 20 is forecast to be the busiest pre-holiday day, and travel is expected to peak on Sunday, November 29, at around 600,000.

How Rivals Compare

Delta Air Lines is taking a different route. It offers free Wi-Fi, presented by T-Mobile, on nearly 1,300 aircraft, more than 95 percent of its fleet, and expects full-fleet coverage by early 2027.

For the next generation, it announced an agreement with Amazon on March 31 to bring Amazon Leo, the satellite network formerly known as Project Kuiper, to roughly 500 aircraft, about a third of its fleet. Installations are due to begin in 2028, with download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, and the service will be free for SkyMiles members.

Other airlines have already committed to Starlink. Hawaiian Airlines, a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group, launched it in February 2024 and has described itself as the first major U.S. carrier to do so. By June, Alaska and Hawaiian together had Starlink on 142 aircraft and were aiming for full fleet coverage by 2027.