A British Airways Airbus A321neo scraped its tail on the runway twice while landing at London Heathrow on Thursday, November 12, according to reports. The pilots went around and landed safely on their second attempt. No injuries were reported, and the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been called in.

Photo: AeroXplorer / Collin Smits

What Happened

The aircraft was operating British Airways flight BA431 from Amsterdam Schiphol to Heathrow, according to Paddle Your Own Kanoo and Head Topics. The aircraft involved carries the registration G-TNEB and is approximately 2 years old.

The aircraft had earlier flown from Heathrow to Amsterdam and was returning, according to Paddle Your Own Kanoo. It landed on its second attempt at 10:49 a.m., according to Head Topics.

The tail strike as captured by Big Jet TV. Photo: Big Jet TV

The Tail Strikes

Big Jet TV, a live aviation camera channel, filmed the landing and posted the footage on X with the question of what had happened. Head Topics described the video as showing the aircraft swaying from side to side, with the left main wheel touching down first and then the right, before the angle of the aircraft caused the tail to scrape. Paddle Your Own Kanoo and AOL both said the tail struck the runway twice during the first landing attempt, after which the pilots went around. Big Jet TV’s post described a double tail strike “upon landing.”

Weather

At the time of landing the weather appeared calm and sunny. Head Topics reported a northwest wind with gusts of about 16 km/h, or about 10 mph. The cause of the tail strikes has not been determined.

British Airways and the Investigation

A British Airways spokesperson said the aircraft “landed safely” and that the airline is assisting the AAIB, adding that it is legally unable to comment further at this stage.

Passengers got off the aircraft as normal, and no injuries have been reported. The aircraft was taken out of service for technical inspections to check for structural damage. Paddle Your Own Kanoo and AOL said BA provisionally plans to return it to service on November 14, depending on the extent of any damage.

The cause of the tail strikes remains unknown. So is the extent of any damage to the aircraft, and the precise sequence of the two contacts.