Top of the Ticker: It’s been a trying year for Savannah Guthrie as she continues to deal with her mother’s absence after a sudden abduction from her Arizona home. Despite that, she has valiantly shown up for her duties as the co-host of Today. The morning show’s continued resilience and ratings success have led NBC News to offer Guthrie a contract extension, with reports indicating she has signed it and will continue the long-running partnership.

Today, led by Guthrie and her co-anchor Craig Melvin, remains an advertising powerhouse as the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET time period, according to Guideline, generated nearly $203.5 million in ad revenue in 2025.

Meanwhile, NBC News has announced that Stay Tuned, its streaming primetime news show on NBC News Now, has been canceled. The program’s last episode aired on Wednesday, and the network said its host, Gadi Schwartz, will remain at the outlet, while a handful of positions will be eliminated; staffers are being encouraged to apply for the available jobs on the company’s career site. NBC News is filling Stay Tuned’s 8 p.m. ET slot with reruns of the network’s news programming.

Show expansion: CNN chief domestic correspondent and anchor Phil Mattingly’s streaming show CNN Breaks It Down relaunched on Tuesday with a twice-weekly airing on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. ET. The streaming series, now available as a video podcast, will air live on CNN All Access and then be available on demand wherever you get your podcasts.

Revolving Door: Mary Hager, senior executive producer of CBS News’ Face the Nation, will retire from the Sunday public affairs program after a 15-year run. Hager, who is also CBS News’ executive editor of politics, will depart the program in January. Face the Nation is also losing Anne Hsu, the show’s executive producer, who is relocating to CBS News’ Hong Kong bureau.

MS NOW has announced that Abby Livingston is joining the network as a political reporter. Livingston was most recently at Puck and has previously covered Capitol Hill for The Texas Tribune and Roll Call.

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