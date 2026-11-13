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Monday, Nov. 9 Daily Cable News Ratings: Fox News and MS NOW Battle It Out
By Mark Mwachiro,10 days ago
Highlights – Monday, November 9, 2026 (Nielsen Big Data + Panel)
- It was a tight primetime race as Fox News beat MS NOW by an additional 33,000 total viewers. In the demo, MS NOW beat Fox News courtesy of 6,000 additional viewers.
- Fox News’ The Five was the most-watched program in total viewers and the Adults 25-54 demo.
- MS NOW’s The Rachel Maddow Show was the most-watched program in total viewers, and CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront led the demo during primetime.
Total Viewers (BD+P x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.218 | CNN: 566 | MS NOW: 938 Prime: FNC: 1.579 | CNN: 667 | MS NOW: 1.546Mon 11/9 · Total Viewers (P2+, 000s) Fox News CNN MSNOW Hover or tap a point for the exact viewers and the program on air. Data: Nielsen Media Research · All times Eastern Time (ET)
Adults 25-54 Demographic (BD+P x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 114 | CNN: 87 | MS NOW: 88 Prime: FNC: 139 | CNN: 120 | MS NOW: 145Mon 11/9 · Adults 25-54 (000s) Fox News CNN MSNOW Hover or tap a point for the exact viewers and the program on air. Data: Nielsen Media Research · All times Eastern Time (ET)
This article was originally featured on Adweek.com.