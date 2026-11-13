Highlights – Monday, November 9, 2026 (Nielsen Big Data + Panel)

It was a tight primetime race as Fox News beat MS NOW by an additional 33,000 total viewers. In the demo, MS NOW beat Fox News courtesy of 6,000 additional viewers.

Fox News’ The Five was the most-watched program in total viewers and the Adults 25-54 demo.

MS NOW’s The Rachel Maddow Show was the most-watched program in total viewers, and CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront led the demo during primetime.

Total Viewers (BD+P x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.218 | CNN: 566 | MS NOW: 938 Prime: FNC: 1.579 | CNN: 667 | MS NOW: 1.546

Adults 25-54 Demographic (BD+P x 1,000)

Mon 11/9 · Total Viewers (P2+, 000s) Fox News CNN MSNOW Hover or tap a point for the exact viewers and the program on air. Data: Nielsen Media Research · All times Eastern Time (ET)

Total Day: FNC: 114 | CNN: 87 | MS NOW: 88 Prime: FNC: 139 | CNN: 120 | MS NOW: 145

Mon 11/9 · Adults 25-54 (000s) Fox News CNN MSNOW Hover or tap a point for the exact viewers and the program on air. Data: Nielsen Media Research · All times Eastern Time (ET)

This article was originally featured on Adweek.com.