The Brand Hall of Fame has inducted five new members for 2026.

The Home Depot, ESPN, Disney, Budweiser, and Chick-fil-A are the five inductees. They join the inaugural 2024 class of honorees including Coca-Cola, the NFL, Levi’s, McDonald’s, and MTV, as well as the 2025 class of Gatorade, American Express, Fender, and Dove.

The new additions, who were celebrated at the Brand Hall of Fame Awards Gala, hosted by The Gathering Festival in Banff, Canada in October, bring the total Brand Hall of Fame list to 15 companies.

Each year, five new winners are selected to the Brand Hall of Fame by a committee of senior marketers to join the Brand Hall of Fame from a list of 100 top nominees. Nominees don’t need to lead their category, but they are graded against 10 criteria to demonstrate sustained success over a long-term period.

“Every brand in this room has been tested by decades of change and is still here, still growing, still shaping how people live,” said Mandy Balak, president of The Gathering Festival and a member of the selection committee, in a statement. “That’s rare. “The Hall exists to study it as much as celebrate it, so the next generation of builders knows what it actually takes.”

Also at the Gala The One Club for Creativity honored Apple as the first brand to ever be named in its Creative Hall of Fame.

“What does it take to build a lasting creative legacy? For Apple, it’s a commitment to creativity that runs through its products, its design, its communications and the tools it puts in other people’s hands, held for decades,” said Adam Izen, chief awards officer, The One Club for Creativity. “The Creative Hall of Fame has always celebrated the people who shaped our creative world. Recognizing a brand for the first time acknowledges the role organizations play in creating the conditions for great work to happen, again and again.”

See the Brand Hall of Fame winners below:

The Home Depot , received by Whit Friese, VP, creative marketing

, received by Whit Friese, VP, creative marketing ESPN , received by Jo Fox, SVP, marketing

, received by Jo Fox, SVP, marketing Disney , received by Jason Recher, VP, segment content creation and digital integration, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

, received by Jason Recher, VP, segment content creation and digital integration, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Budweiser , received by Andrew Oosterhuis, VP, marketing, Labatt Breweries of Canada

, received by Andrew Oosterhuis, VP, marketing, Labatt Breweries of Canada Chick-fil-A, received by Dustin Britt, executive director of brand strategy, entertainment and media

Nominations for the 2027 Brand Hall of Fame are open until Dec. 31.

This article was originally featured on Adweek.com.