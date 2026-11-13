The One Club for Creativity has inducted five brands into its Brand Hall of Fame for 2026.

The Home Depot, ESPN, Disney, Budweiser, and Chick-Fil-A are the five inductees. They join the inaugural 2024 class including Coca-Cola, the NFL, Levi’s, McDonald’s, and MTV, as well as the 2025 class of Gatorade, American Express, Fender, and Dove.

The additions bring the total Brand Hall of Fame list to 15 companies.

“Every brand in this room has been tested by decades of change and is still here, still growing, still shaping how people live,” said Mandy Balak, president of The Gathering Festival and a member of the selection committee, in a statement. “That’s rare. “The Hall exists to study it as much as celebrate it, so the next generation of builders knows what it actually takes.”

In addition to inducting the new Brand Hall of Fame members, The One Club honored Apple as the first brand to ever be named in its Creative Hall of Fame, honoring individuals who have shaped the creative industry.

“What does it take to build a lasting creative legacy? For Apple, it’s a commitment to creativity that runs through its products, its design, its communications and the tools it puts in other people’s hands, held for decades,” said Adam Izen, chief awards officer, The One Club for Creativity. “The Creative Hall of Fame has always celebrated the people who shaped our creative world. Recognizing a brand for the first time acknowledges the role organizations play in creating the conditions for great work to happen, again and again.”

Each year, five new winners are selected by a committee of senior marketers to join the Brand Hall of Fame from a list of 100 top nominees. Nominees don’t need to lead their category, but they are graded against 10 criteria to demonstrate sustained success over a long-term period.

See the One Club’s Brand Hall of Fame winners below:

The Home Depot , received by Whit Friese, VP, creative marketing

, received by Whit Friese, VP, creative marketing ESPN , received by Jo Fox, SVP, marketing

, received by Jo Fox, SVP, marketing Disney , received by Jason Reacher, VP, segment content creation and digital integration, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

, received by Jason Reacher, VP, segment content creation and digital integration, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Budweiser , received by Andrew Oosterhuis, VP, marketing, Labatt Breweries of Canada

, received by Andrew Oosterhuis, VP, marketing, Labatt Breweries of Canada Chick-fil-A, received by Dustin Britt, executive director of brand strategy, entertainment and media

Nominations for the 2027 Brand Hall of Fame are open until Dec. 31.

This article was originally featured on Adweek.com.