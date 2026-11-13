What does it take to disrupt a legacy industry without losing sight of what consumers actually want? Sometimes, the answer lies in rethinking something as familiar as the packaging.

But turning an unconventional product idea into a lasting brand requires more than innovation. It takes a distinctive voice, genuine consumer insight, and a commitment to sustainable growth.

In this episode of Adspeak by ADWEEK, chief content officer Zoë Ruderman sits down with Marian Leitner-Waldman, founder and CEO of Archer Roose Wines, and Elizabeth Banks, actor, producer, director, and chief creative officer at Archer Roose Wines, to explore how they’re challenging conventions in the wine industry.

The conversation examines how canned wine, premium positioning, and irreverent brand storytelling are helping Archer Roose rethink wine accessibility and redefine consumer perceptions of the category.

The guests discuss how identifying an overlooked consumer frustration, the waste of unfinished wine bottles, helped inspire a different approach to wine innovation.

They also explain why brand voice matters as much as product quality, and how humor, authenticity, and a willingness to avoid condescension can build meaningful consumer engagement.

A central theme is the importance of Velocity Over Volume: prioritizing reorder metrics, customer loyalty, and sustainable growth over short-lived viral success. The discussion also explores Archer Roose’s patient partnership marketing strategy with JetBlue, demonstrating how long-term thinking can turn an unexpected opportunity into a lasting distribution channel.

What you’ll learn:

How canned wine can disrupt a traditional luxury category

Why authentic consumer insights drive brand disruption

How brand voice and storytelling build consumer trust

Why velocity growth matters more than volume

How reorder metrics reveal genuine brand loyalty

How patience transformed Archer Roose’s JetBlue partnership

Why sustainable packaging and aluminum cans support wine innovation

How to pursue cultural relevance without chasing every trend

About the guests:

Marian Leitner-Waldman is the Founder and CEO of Archer Roose Wines, where she is redefining wine accessibility through premium, single-serve canned wine. Built around the insight that consumers often want just a glass rather than an entire bottle, Archer Roose has become the No. 1 canned wine by on-premise velocity. Marian has driven its growth through consumer-led innovation, strategic partnerships, and a focus on customer loyalty. Before entering the wine industry, she worked in global health finance, raising $57 million for Gavi and helping lead a $2 billion campaign for the Global Partnership for Education.

Elizabeth Banks is an award-nominated actor, producer, director, and entrepreneur known for her versatility across film and television. Her notable credits include The Hunger Games, Pitch Perfect, Spider-Man, 30 Rock, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. She co-founded Brownstone Productions, the company behind the Pitch Perfect franchise, and has directed films including Pitch Perfect 2 and Charlie’s Angels. Beyond entertainment, Elizabeth serves as Chief Creative Officer at Archer Roose Wines, bringing her creative perspective to the brand’s marketing, storytelling, and category innovation.

This article was originally featured on Adweek.com.