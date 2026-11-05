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Friday, Oct. 30 Daily Cable News Ratings: MS NOW and CNN 2nd in Total Day Demo
By Mark Mwachiro,7 days ago
Highlights –Friday, October 30, 2026 (Nielsen Big Data + Panel)
- Fox remains had the most viewers in total viewers and the Adults 25-54 demo.
- MS NOW and CNN tied for second place in the total day demo. CNN was the No.2 network in the demo during primetime.
- MS NOW’s The 11th Hour with Ali Velshi makes its a full week in first place at 11 p.m. ET in the demo.
Total Viewers (BD+P x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.216 | CNN: 439 | MS NOW: 699 Prime: FNC: 1.808 | CNN: 635 | MS NOW: 1.087Fri 10/30 · Total Viewers (P2+, 000s) Fox News CNN MSNOW Data: Nielsen Media Research
Adults 25-54 Demographic (BD+P x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 111 | CNN: 68 | MS NOW: 68 Prime: FNC: 168 | CNN: 129 | MS NOW: 106Fri 10/30 · Adults 25-54 (000s) Fox News CNN MSNOW Data: Nielsen Media Research
Hover or tap a point for the exact number of viewers and the type of programming on each network during a particular hour. All times Eastern.
This article was originally featured on Adweek.com.