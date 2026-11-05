Friday, Oct. 30 Daily Cable News Ratings: MS NOW and CNN 2nd in Total Day Demo

Highlights –Friday, October 30, 2026 (Nielsen Big Data + Panel)

Fox remains had the most viewers in total viewers and the Adults 25-54 demo.

MS NOW and CNN tied for second place in the total day demo. CNN was the No.2 network in the demo during primetime.

MS NOW’s The 11th Hour with Ali Velshi makes its a full week in first place at 11 p.m. ET in the demo.

Total Viewers (BD+P x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.216 | CNN: 439 | MS NOW: 699 Prime: FNC: 1.808 | CNN: 635 | MS NOW: 1.087

Adults 25-54 Demographic (BD+P x 1,000)

Fri 10/30 · Total Viewers (P2+, 000s) Fox News CNN MSNOW Data: Nielsen Media Research

Total Day: FNC: 111 | CNN: 68 | MS NOW: 68 Prime: FNC: 168 | CNN: 129 | MS NOW: 106

Fri 10/30 · Adults 25-54 (000s) Fox News CNN MSNOW Data: Nielsen Media Research

Hover or tap a point for the exact number of viewers and the type of programming on each network during a particular hour. All times Eastern.

This article was originally featured on Adweek.com.