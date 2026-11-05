Thursday, Oct. 29 Daily Cable News Ratings: Ali Velshi Remains on Top at 11 p.m.

Highlights – Thursday, October 29, 2026 (Nielsen Big Data + Panel)

Fox News led in total viewers and the Adults 25-54 demo.

MS NOW continues to win the 11 p.m. ET hour, with The 11th Hour with Ali Velshi being the most-watched program in the Adults 25-54 demo.

Total Viewers (BD+P x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.288 | CNN: 449 | MS NOW: 722 Prime: FNC: 2.122 | CNN: 687 | MS NOW: 1.256

Adults 25-54 Demographic (BD+P x 1,000)

Thu 10/29 · Total Viewers (P2+, 000s) Fox News CNN MSNOW Data: Nielsen Media Research

Total Day: FNC: 131 | CNN: 66 | MS NOW: 87 Prime: FNC: 214 | CNN: 119 | MS NOW: 160

Thu 10/29 · Adults 25-54 (000s) Fox News CNN MSNOW Data: Nielsen Media Research

Hover or tap a point for the exact number of viewers and the type of programming on each network during a particular hour. All times Eastern.

This article was originally featured on Adweek.com.