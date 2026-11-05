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Tuesday, Oct. 27 Daily Cable News Ratings: Close Demo Race at 11 p.m.

By Mark Mwachiro,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbFLP_1Go4rjEd00

Highlights – Tuesday, October 27, 2026 (Nielsen Big Data + Panel)
  • Fox News wins both total viewers and the Adults 25-54 demo during primetime and total day.
  • Near photo finish at 11 p.m. ET in the demo, with MS NOW’s The 11th Hour with Ali Velshi winning the time period.
  • The difference between the first-place and third-place shows at 11 p.m. ET was just 6,000 demo viewers.
Total Viewers (BD+P x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.209 | CNN: 431 | MS NOW: 699 Prime: FNC: 1.958 | CNN: 607 | MS NOW: 1.098

Tue 10/27 · Total Viewers (P2+, 000s) Fox News CNN MSNOW Data: Nielsen Media Research
Adults 25-54 demographic (BD+P x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 108 | CNN: 70 | MS NOW: 72 Prime: FNC: 176 | CNN: 123 | MS NOW: 117

Tue 10/27 · Adults 25-54 (000s) Fox News CNN MSNOW Data: Nielsen Media Research

Hover or tap a point for the exact number of viewers and the type of programming on each network during a particular hour. All times Eastern.

This article was originally featured on Adweek.com.

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