Tuesday, Oct. 27 Daily Cable News Ratings: Close Demo Race at 11 p.m.

Highlights – Tuesday, October 27, 2026 (Nielsen Big Data + Panel)

Fox News wins both total viewers and the Adults 25-54 demo during primetime and total day.

Near photo finish at 11 p.m. ET in the demo, with MS NOW’s The 11th Hour with Ali Velshi winning the time period.

winning the time period. The difference between the first-place and third-place shows at 11 p.m. ET was just 6,000 demo viewers.

Total Viewers (BD+P x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.209 | CNN: 431 | MS NOW: 699 Prime: FNC: 1.958 | CNN: 607 | MS NOW: 1.098

Adults 25-54 demographic (BD+P x 1,000)

Tue 10/27 · Total Viewers (P2+, 000s) Fox News CNN MSNOW Data: Nielsen Media Research

Total Day: FNC: 108 | CNN: 70 | MS NOW: 72 Prime: FNC: 176 | CNN: 123 | MS NOW: 117

Tue 10/27 · Adults 25-54 (000s) Fox News CNN MSNOW Data: Nielsen Media Research

Hover or tap a point for the exact number of viewers and the type of programming on each network during a particular hour. All times Eastern.

This article was originally featured on Adweek.com.