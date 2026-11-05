Wednesday, Oct. 28 Daily Cable News Ratings: MS NOW 2nd in Total Day Demo

Highlights – Wednesday, October 28, 2026 (Nielsen Big Data + Panel)

Fox News had the most total and Adults 25-54 demo viewers on Wednesday.

MS NOW finished ahead of CNN during total day in the demo.

However, CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper took second place at 5 p.m. ET in the demo.

Total Viewers (BD+P x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.224 | CNN: 450 | MS NOW: 729 Prime: FNC: 1.852 | CNN: 618 | MS NOW: 1.415

Adults 25-54 Demographic (BD+P x 1,000)

Wed 10/28 · Total Viewers (P2+, 000s) Fox News CNN MSNOW Data: Nielsen Media Research

Total Day: FNC: 117 | CNN: 67 | MS NOW: 74 Prime: FNC: 213 | CNN: 104 | MS NOW: 155

Wed 10/28 · Adults 25-54 (000s) Fox News CNN MSNOW Data: Nielsen Media Research

Hover or tap a point for the exact number of viewers and the type of programming on each network during a particular hour. All times Eastern.

This article was originally featured on Adweek.com.