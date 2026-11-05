How Athletes Are Becoming the Media Companies of Tomorrow

Women’s sports are gaining unprecedented momentum, but how can brands turn that growing attention into meaningful partnerships that deliver lasting cultural and commercial value?

It starts with authenticity, collaboration, and a deeper understanding of the communities they serve.

In this episode of Adspeak by ADWEEK, host LaTecia Johnson, founder and CEO of Ingenius, brings together three sports marketing leaders: Shayne Odum, director of global partnerships & media sales at the Phoenix Suns, and former director of corporate partnerships and sales at the Atlanta Dream; Naz Hillmon, forward with the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA; and Connor Thompson, senior manager of energy at Reebok.

Recorded live at Brandweek 2026, the conversation explores how athlete partnerships, brand collaborations, and the growing influence of women’s sports are reshaping the marketing landscape.

The discussion examines why athletes are increasingly becoming media companies in their own right, how brands can move beyond transactional endorsements to build authentic relationships, and why cultural relevance requires more than simply attaching a logo to a sporting event.

The speakers also explore the importance of community pillars in evaluating brand alignment, giving athletes greater control over their storytelling, and creating partnerships that reflect shared values.

What you’ll learn:

How to build brand partnerships rooted in authenticity rather than chasing cultural trends

The Community Pillars framework teams can use to vet whether a partnership truly fits their identity

Why athletes must control their own narrative and content to build lasting trust with their audience

How to turn one-off activations into long-term, trust-based collaborations

The shift from awareness-based marketing to measurable “return on influence”

Why intentionality and follow-through, not just big budgets, are what separate real brand investment from empty gestures

About the host and guests:

Naz Hillmon is a professional basketball player for the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA, currently in her fourth year with the organization. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, and a University of Michigan graduate, Hillmon has established herself as a dynamic athlete and emerging brand partner.

Shayne Odum is the former Director of Partnerships and Sales for the Atlanta Dream and currently the Director of Global Partnerships and Media Sales at the Phoenix Suns. Shane brings a background in sports marketing and community-focused brand strategy. With expertise in building meaningful partnerships that align with organizational values, Shane shares strategic approaches to evaluating brand collaborations through the lens of community pillars: growing the game of basketball, empowering girls and women, and equity for all.

Connor Thompson is Senior Manager of Energy at Reebok, overseeing brand campaigns, product collaborations, and cultural partnerships that drive brand perception and equity. With four years at the brand, Thompson articulates Reebok’s strategy of creating authentic, long-term relationships with athletes and creators rather than chasing trends.

LaTecia Johnson is CEO and Founder of Ingenius, a platform building social commerce programs that connect brands, athletes, and creators as the media companies of the future. Her expertise centers on mapping cultural trends and evaluating the relevance and ROI of brand partnerships in the evolving creator economy.

Episode Highlights:

[05:14] The Three Pillars Behind Authentic Brand Partnerships — Strong athlete partnerships begin with shared values, not short-term visibility. Shayne explains how the Atlanta Dream evaluates potential partners against three community pillars: growing basketball, empowering girls and women, and equity for all. Brands must demonstrate a genuine connection to at least one of these pillars before a partnership moves forward. Examples like Georgia Power and Cash App show how this framework can turn brand collaborations into meaningful, multi-year relationships rooted in community impact.

[08:52] Give Athletes the Freedom to Tell Their Own Stories — Authentic athlete endorsements work best when athletes control their own narratives. Naz explains why she won’t associate her name with brands that don’t reflect her identity and why her content needs to feel personal rather than scripted. By sharing interests beyond basketball, including her passion for photography, she gives audiences a fuller picture of who she is. For marketers, the lesson is to treat athletes as creative partners, allowing brand storytelling to develop organically.

[11:30] Why Great Partnerships Begin Before the Contract — Meaningful brand collaborations start with personal relationships, not contract negotiations. Connor shares how Reebok invests time in getting to know athletes through experiences such as family dinners and archive tours before discussing commercial opportunities. This relationship-first approach helps brands understand an athlete’s values and vision before building campaigns or products around them. Reebok’s work with Angel Reese and Nate Ament demonstrates how investing in trust early can create more authentic, culturally relevant partnerships over time.

[16:50] Measure Partnerships by Their Return on Influence — Brand awareness alone isn’t enough to demonstrate the value of sports sponsorships. LaTecia explains why marketers should establish measurable KPIs before an activation takes place, using metrics such as earned media value to assess return on influence. Defining these objectives upfront gives teams a clearer picture of what their investment delivers and makes it easier to justify future spending. For marketers, the shift is from simply generating visibility to demonstrating measurable impact through athlete partnerships and brand collaborations.

[20:21] Real Brand Commitment Goes Beyond the Big Campaign — Successful partnerships are built through intentionality and consistent follow-through, not just impressive launches or one-off activations. Shayne explains why brands supporting women’s sports must demonstrate a sustained commitment through ongoing communication, repeat collaborations, and genuine community engagement. He points to Cash App’s debt-forgiveness initiative as an example of how trust can translate into meaningful impact. For marketers, the takeaway is that authentic investment and long-term relationship-building create more lasting brand equity than short-lived campaign visibility.

This article was originally featured on Adweek.com.