Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Advocate Andy

    Student Loan Debt Collector Shut Down by Consumer Bureau

    2 days ago

    Ejudicate initiated fake arbitration proceedings, deceived borrowers

    A company purporting to be a neutral arbiter offering to help settle student loan debt was really a debt collector working on behalf of a student loan servicer.

    The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) found that so-called arbitration service provider Ejudicate was hired by and acting on behalf of a student loan servicer that had been previously banned by the CFPB.

    Prehired was ordered to stop its student loan servicing and student loan debt collection activities in 2023. After that order, the company paid Ejudicate to "arbitrate" remaining debts.

    According to the CFPB's investigation of Ejudicate, the company told borrowers it was a "neutral party" and claimed to be working to secure a fair debt resolution between a borrower and Prehired.

    In fact, Ejudicate earned a commission from Prehired for every debt repayment it secured.

    “Ejudicate ran bogus arbitration proceedings, deceived borrowers, and hid its financial conflicts of interest,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “Arbitration outfits cannot rig the process against consumers to enrich their corporate clients.”





    Comments / 67
    Add a Comment
    Lord HaHa
    14h ago
    try to buy a house
    Julianna Dorsey
    1d ago
    If you borrowed it then pay it back like everyone else have to do nothing is free..
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ending Unfair Medical Debt Collection
    Advocate Andy14 days ago
    Ending Unauthorized Overdraft Fees: CFPB Protects Consumers
    Advocate Andy29 days ago
    Enhancing Consumer Protection for Buy Now, Pay Later Loans
    Advocate Andy27 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent6 days ago
    Mortgage Lender Hit with $9 Million Penalty in Redlining Case
    Advocate Andy12 hours ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    My new car broke down a block from dealership right after I bought it – they took it back but refuse to refund my $2k
    The US Sun6 days ago
    Extra $2,967 Direct Deposit To All Social Security Holders 2024 – Who Will Get?
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’
    TheDailyBeast21 hours ago
    Here’s how to qualify for FEMA aid — including the $750 payment
    The Hill5 days ago
    Supreme Court Rejects R. Kelly Appeal Petition — As the Disgraced Singer’s Ex-Wife Promises to ‘Set So Many Free’ With a New Tell-All Book
    Digital Music News9 days ago
    Good news if you receive your Social Security payment on October 16
    alamogordotownnews.com1 day ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com5 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks26 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com7 days ago
    Attorney For 120+ Diddy Accusers Claims Mogul’s Celebrity Friends Are Quietly Paying Off Alleged Victims To Avoid Being Exposed In Lawsuits
    Hollywood Unlocked9 days ago
    Trump’s Chilling Threat After Harris Interview Catches the FCC’s Eye
    The New Republic6 days ago
    Melania Trump reveals how Barron has settled into life at NYU after professors sign critical letter against Donald
    The Independent8 days ago
    Harris proposes 1 million forgivable loans to Black entrepreneurs, as Trump makes inroads
    CNBC2 days ago
    How to collect your share of a $15 million Cash App settlement
    Scripps News5 days ago
    Walmart and Dollar Tree warned to check change after $200 million issue highlighted by experts
    Irish Star6 days ago
    Another Discount Retailer Declares Bankruptcy, Closing All Stores
    iHeartRadio16 hours ago
    Social Security retiree paycheck increase is now official – There’s a hidden benefit you don’t know about yet
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    Never Make These 3 Purchases With Your Credit Card
    The Motley Fool5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Trump tells hurricane victims he'll help cover cost of generators — but only if elected
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Michael Strahan Confronts Tim Walz Over Harris Campaign’s Clean Up of His Call to Get Rid of the Electoral College
    Mediaite5 days ago
    I sued Wells Fargo for issuing me ‘unusable checks’ – I couldn’t access my $25k & had to drive 11 hours to get my money
    The US Sun2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs ask judge to release identities of his accusers
    The Independent1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy