    Maine hiker, 72, lost in woods for 4 days may have been kept alive by dog as husband dies

    By Julia Clarke,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PMXK_0wGoJkVU00

    A 72-year-old Maine woman has been found alive after spending four nights in the woods and officials believe her dog may have helped her survive. The body of her deceased husband was found nearby.

    According to a news release from Maine Game Warden, Pamela Helmstadter and her husband John Helmstadter, 82, went out on a network of trails in the woods near their house in Alexander with their two dogs on Sunday, October 13.

    After leaving the trail, John fell and was unable to get up, but neither party had brought their cellphones to call for help . When Pamela went to seek help, she became disoriented and spent four nights lost before game wardens located her on Thursday after a neighbor reported concern for their wellbeing.

    She was said to be suffering from hypothermia after temperatures in the area dipped below freezing overnight in the area, which is in northeastern Maine near Canadian the border. with wet weather and frost reported.

    According to reporting by NBC news , Mark Latti, the communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlif,e says he thinks the couple's dog may have helped save Pamela's life by lying on her chest to help keep her warm.

    No further details were given about John's cause of death or Pamela's condition, and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife has removed a Facebook post with details on the incident for the couple's privacy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5gkX_0wGoJkVU00

    Always carry a means of calling for help – an iPhone with the SOS function or for backcountry adventures, a satellite communicator like the Garmin InReach (Image credit: Cavan Images)

    Hiking safety

    Like any tale of a lost hiker, this story serves as an important reminder that even when you are taking a familiar walk on a trail you know well, it's crucial to observe the following protocols for your own safety:

    Learn more in our article on how to survive a night on a mountain .

    Guest
    55m ago
    Just sad.
    Miss Primrose
    10h ago
    Dogs are beautiful 😍
