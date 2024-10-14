Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Advnture

    5 awesome features on your Coros watch you're probably not using yet – and how to get started

    By Julia Clarke,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9ZEt_0w6687ze00

    From heart rate zones and VO2 max to sleep tracking and breadcrumb navigation , one thing is for sure when it comes to your GPS watch : it delivers a lot of data. So much, in fact, that many of us aren't getting the full potential out of our watches.

    That's why Coros, makers of models like the Apex 2 Pro , Vertix 2S and Pace 3 have released details on some important features you might not be using that could be a game-changer for your next trail run or workout. Here are five great Coros features you're probably not using – and how to get started:

    1. Group tracking and safety alerts

    If you're heading out on a trail run, hike or ride in the backcountry, safety needs to be your top priority. Did you know that if you're organizing a group trail run or ride, you can create a team in the Coros app and track the live location, pace, distance and more of each member?

    In addition, anyone in the group can send an emergency alert to the rest of the group if they need help, which helps to improve safety in backcountry areas. We always recommend each group member also carry a satellite communicator such as a Garmin InReach for wilderness activities.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CkVqa_0w6687ze00

    Virtual pacer gives you stats while you're on the go like your remaining distance, current pace, estimated finish time and how you’re tracking against your goal (Image credit: Coros)

    2.Virtual pacer

    If you're training for a race with a particular finish time in mind, you can use the virtual pacer function to help. Virtual pacer gives you stats while you're on the go like your remaining distance, current pace , estimated finish time and how you’re tracking against your goal.

    If you're focusing on pace but don't have a specific distance in mind, you can still set a target pace and receive an alert every kilometer or mile telling you how you're doing.

    This function is available in run and track run modes. Once you select either of those modes, scroll down to Pacer and then you can choose (or set) your intended distance, or skip distance to set your pace.

    3. Running form test

    As we've previously written, running is a natural activity for most people and from our early years we are physically capable of increasing the pace of a walk to a run. However, there are several reasons why your running form might not be as efficient as it could be

    Your running performance hinges on three key elements: VO2 max, threshold , and running economy . Now, you can perform a running form test with your Coros watch. It takes 10 minutes and delivers a detailed report on skill, strength, balance and your risk of injury. You will need the Coros Pod sensor attached to your waist as well as your watch to perform the test, but once you have your results you can improve your efficiency and reduce the impact of running on your body.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEdYZ_0w6687ze00

    With a running form test you can improve your efficiency and reduce the impact of running on your body (Image credit: Coros)

    4. Offline mapping

    With more of us heading off into the backcountry than ever, offline mapping is a game changer. You can create your own routes in the Explore function of the Coros app or synch a map from another third-party service. Once you've created or found your desired route, download it to your watch where it will be available wherever you go.

    When you get to the trailhead , head to settings, select navigation, then choose the route you'd like to follow. If you want extra guidance, you can turn on Turn-by-Turn alerts or use Deviate Course alert so you know if you've veered off track. You'll also be able to monitor your progress along the route and see how far it is to the next waypoint or aid station if you're in a race.

    5. Your gentlest alarm

    Is your partner sick of your alarm going off for 6 a.m. trail runs? Are you tired of sleeping with your phone next to your bed? Well now hyou can set your Coros watch to gently buzz you awake.

    Just press and hold the bottom button from the main watch face or during workouts (you'll find a host of other great functions here like a compass and metronome) and you can set an alarm, or timer, that will quietly vibrate you out of bed and into your trail running shoes for that morning adventure.

    For more Coros functions you might not be using yet, check out 10 features to get more out of your Coros watch .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    No, it's not a typo. You can save over $300 on this top-notch Garmin GPS watch
    Advnture22 days ago
    Don't know what to do with all the metrics on your GPS watch? Strava launches Athlete Intelligence to help
    Advnture12 days ago
    Tuck your phone away and hike hands-free with AllTrails' brand new updates for Apple Watch
    Advnture20 days ago
    Is your Garmin Fenix 8 crashing when you submerge it in cold water? There might now be a fix for that
    Advnture13 days ago
    Explore the wilderness in style with Yeti's three new colorways
    Advnture15 days ago
    We took these "tough but comfortable" Black Diamond trekking poles to the Alps and loved them – now they're $60 off
    Advnture22 days ago
    Can't wait for Fat Bear Week? Cast an early vote now for what makes a victorious bruin in your book
    Advnture21 days ago
    Berghaus Remote Hike 35 Rucsac review: a backpack that seems to be bigger on the inside
    Advnture13 days ago
    Columbia Women's Cirque River II Hiking Leggings review: tough tights built for comfort on the move
    Advnture21 days ago
    Mythbusting: can running shoes really "propel" you forward?
    Advnture16 days ago
    Forget pumpkin spice lattes, Skratch Labs limited-edition apple cider sports drink that's "crisp as an autumn breeze" is back
    Advnture21 days ago
    Salewa Mountain Trainer 2 Mid Gore-Tex Boots review: mountain boots with a flexible yet sturdy fit
    Advnture1 day ago
    Strava launches much-needed update that makes it easier to edit your activities with just 2 taps
    Advnture20 days ago
    Got old gear to shift? You can now sell Fjällräven clothes on the brand's new secondhand marketplace
    Advnture18 days ago
    Terra Nova Southern Cross 1 tent review: a solid fast pitch for solo 4-season camping
    Advnture6 days ago
    Man kills "aggressive" mountain lion with shovel at campground, wildlife officials say it doesn't qualify as an attack
    Advnture13 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza11 days ago
    "These missions are very risky and entirely avoidable" – California climbers warned after 5 rescued in icy conditions
    Advnture15 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    Fjällräven Vidda Pro Trousers review: tough trekking trousers tested
    Advnture22 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Jimmy Chin's "monumental and emotional" discovery of Andrew Irvine's body on Everest may finally put mountaineering's most enduring mystery to rest
    Advnture5 days ago
    Rab's award-winning new Cirrus Ultra Insulated hoodie is its lightest and warmest loose-fill synthetic jacket yet
    Advnture13 days ago
    "We ask for patience" – Appalachian Trail thru-hikers derailed by Hurricane Helene
    Advnture11 days ago
    Backcountry camping and hiking just got easier, thanks to Garmin's latest Outdoor Maps+ update
    Advnture13 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Yellowstone officials search for employee who disappeared after calling friends from stormy summit of remote peak
    Advnture22 days ago
    Columbia Omni-Heat Midweight Baselayer Crew review: a revolutionary first layer for icy adventures
    Advnture13 days ago
    Hoka's new "snap on and take off" vest and shrug combo has mountain runners ready for changing winter conditions
    Advnture23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy