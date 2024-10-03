Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Advnture

    REI's new Smartwool x Altra running collection is the outdoor collaboration we never knew we always wanted

    By Julia Clarke,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfE1U_0vsmvwg100

    Running through the cold seasons typically means more difficulties with breathability and moisture management , but a new collaboration between running brand Altra and merino wool pioneers Smartwool could have you running in comfort all winter long.

    Not all outdoor collaborations make sense – take The North Face and Gucci, for example – but given what we know about these two brands, this one could be a match made in heaven (or at least in the Rocky Mountains).

    Utah-based Altra is best-known for a preference for zero and low-drop running shoes which claim to give runners a more natural stride, while Colorado-based Smartwool champions the superpowers of merino wool , a natural fabric that boasts enviable breathability and odor control.

    Together, the two have teamed up for a limited-edition line of running apparel available now through November 1 to REI members only. If you're in the market for a new pair of road running shoes , the best-selling Altra Escalante 4 is available with a breathable Smartwool Merino Knit upper to improve thermal comfort. This zero-drop shoe is available in women's sizing in navy and men's sizing in mineral blue .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41dmIU_0vsmvwg100

    The collection is designed as a complete head-to-toe cool weather run kit featuring apparel and accessories (Image credit: REI)

    Then, because merino works best when layered with more merino, the collection includes running socks such as the Smartwool x Altra Run Targeted Cushion Ankle Socks (men's and women's ) and Smartwool x Altra Cold Weather Run Targeted Cushion Crew Socks (designed in fun Twilight Blue for women ) both of which are built to improve friction. If you're new to merino, you'll be able to run in these socks again and again without having to wash them.

    The collection is designed as a complete head-to-toe cool weather run kit featuring apparel and accessories and you can view the full line at REI .

    Anyone can become an REI member for a one-time fee of $30 and receive rewards, discounts and exclusive deals.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Arc'teryx takes its latest step in hiking footwear with the fast and light Kopec GTX shoe
    Advnture4 days ago
    Forget pumpkin spice lattes, Skratch Labs limited-edition apple cider sports drink that's "crisp as an autumn breeze" is back
    Advnture10 days ago
    Mythbusting: can running shoes really "propel" you forward?
    Advnture5 days ago
    Can't wait for Fat Bear Week? Cast an early vote now for what makes a victorious bruin in your book
    Advnture11 days ago
    We love these Danner hiking boots for their support, comfort and traction – and they're 50% off right now
    Advnture18 days ago
    I've been hiking with this tough Osprey daypack for 15 years and it still looks good as new – it's 31% off right now
    Advnture15 days ago
    I've gone trail running and hiking all over Europe in this lightweight, stylish Smartwool top and it's just $42 right now
    Advnture5 days ago
    We loved this lightweight backpacking tent from The North Face when we took it into the wild, and it's 30% off right now
    Advnture16 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Berghaus Remote Hike 35 Rucsac review: a backpack that seems to be bigger on the inside
    Advnture3 days ago
    No, it's not a typo. You can save over $300 on this top-notch Garmin GPS watch
    Advnture11 days ago
    Strava launches much-needed update that makes it easier to edit your activities with just 2 taps
    Advnture10 days ago
    "Check your pup's paw pads" – rescue teams urge owner caution after carrying dog in distress off strenuous hiking trail
    Advnture15 days ago
    Yes, technical hiking leggings are a thing – 4 reasons why I’ve started choosing them over traditional walking pants
    Advnture14 days ago
    "My only major mistake was to not test out my old boots" – musician performs classical concert on the Rockies' highest peak
    Advnture5 days ago
    Columbia Women's Cirque River II Hiking Leggings review: tough tights built for comfort on the move
    Advnture10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Marmot hitch-hiker rumbled after great escape from Yosemite national park
    Advnture15 days ago
    "These missions are very risky and entirely avoidable" – California climbers warned after 5 rescued in icy conditions
    Advnture4 days ago
    Fjällräven Vidda Pro Trousers review: tough trekking trousers tested
    Advnture11 days ago
    In Memory of Adored Actress Elizabeth Pena: 10 Years After Her Tragic Death By Alcohol
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    "Stay on boardwalks" – Yellowstone officials urge caution after hiker breaks through thin crust into scalding water
    Advnture16 days ago
    5 reasons you need a compass: safe and enjoyable nav in the great outdoors
    Advnture17 days ago
    Lost cat found after 900 mile trek from Yellowstone National Park to California
    Advnture12 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    I'm a seasoned hiker and mountaineer - here's how I update my hiking kit for fall
    Advnture18 days ago
    How to choose climbing shoes: expert advice on what to consider
    Advnture16 days ago
    SunGod Miras review: lightweight, everyday shades for smaller faces
    Advnture13 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Save $100 on Garmin's toughest ever GPS watch, which claims to have 'infinite battery'
    Advnture15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy