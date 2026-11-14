Advance is busy hiring in senior care right now, especially for nurses and CNAs. If you like working with older adults, Aspire Senior Living has several full-time spots open.

Employer: Aspire Senior Living

Aspire Senior Living Location: Advance, MO

Type: Full-time (12-hour shifts, rotating weekends; day and night shifts)

(12-hour shifts, rotating weekends; day and night shifts) Bonuses: $4,000 full-time sign-on bonus + $500 referral bonus

Skilled nursing RN role with a focus on resident-centered care and teamwork. Good fit if you want strong clinical experience, shift differentials, and solid benefits (PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, maternity leave).

Employer: Aspire Senior Living

Aspire Senior Living Location: Advance, MO

Type: Full-time (12-hour shifts, rotating weekends; full-time day)

(12-hour shifts, rotating weekends; full-time day) Bonuses: $4,000 full-time sign-on bonus + $500 referral bonus

Hands-on LPN role in a skilled nursing setting, with medication passes, wound care, and daily living support. Offers competitive pay, shift differentials, 401(k) with match, PTO, and room to grow.

Employer: Aspire Senior Living

Aspire Senior Living Location: Advance, MO

Type: Full-time day

CNA role focused on restorative care—helping residents with mobility, daily activities, and overall well-being. Great option if you want steady hours, strong benefits, and experience in a supportive skilled nursing team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar shifts or units open that aren’t all listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.