From Refugees to Community Champions Through Appliance Repair

In the heart of San Ramon, one family's journey from starting over in a new land to building a thriving business and giving back to the community serves as a testament to resilience and compassion. Andrew Kuznetsov, along with his wife Zlata, embarked on this journey in 2019 when they settled in California.

With a background in appliance repair, Andrew saw an opportunity to serve his new community by offering honest and reliable repair services, leading to the creation of ADRIUM Service Solutions in 2021. ADRIUM, a reflection of Andrew's commitment to quality and transparency, quickly became known for providing customers with real options.

"I give you options. If the right answer is a repair instead of a replacement, I’ll tell you," Andrew explained in a Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce profile. This philosophy resonates with customers who appreciate the honesty and expertise offered by a family-run business where Andrew handles fieldwork and Zlata manages the back office. As the business flourished, Andrew continued to hone his skills, including technical training at the Daikin-Goodman facility in Houston. This dedication to continuous learning ensures that ADRIUM can tackle a wide range of issues, from appliance repairs to complex refrigeration equipment, while their dedicated brand, Bay Area HVAC Service, handles heating and cooling needs.

What truly sets ADRIUM apart, however, is not just its technical expertise but the heart behind the business. This became particularly evident in 2023 when Andrew and Zlata founded Tech Aid for Refugees, a nonprofit dedicated to refurbishing donated appliances for refugee families in the Bay Area. This initiative was born out of the Kuznetsovs' own experiences as newcomers to the United States. Andrew vividly recalls the kindness they received when a stranger gifted them a mattress, asking only that they pay the kindness forward when they could. This act of generosity stayed with them, inspiring the Kuznetsovs to establish Tech Aid for Refugees.

Through this initiative, appliances that might have been discarded are instead repaired and given a new life, helping families in need establish a sense of home. The community's response to Tech Aid for Refugees has been overwhelmingly positive, with locals donating appliances and volunteering their time to help. It’s a project that not only aids families but also fosters a sense of community and shared humanity, reminding everyone involved of the power of giving back.



This commitment to community service is deeply intertwined with ADRIUM's business ethos. Andrew and Zlata understand the importance of building trust with their clients, a quality that has led to a loyal customer base. Clients appreciate Andrew's honest assessments and the freedom to make informed decisions about their repairs. This approach is refreshing in an industry where upselling can overshadow genuine service. Moreover, Andrew's technical prowess and Zlata's adept management ensure that ADRIUM operates smoothly, providing efficient and reliable service. Their journey from refugees to business owners and community advocates is a powerful narrative of transformation and resilience. It's a story that resonates not just with their clients but with the broader San Ramon community, exemplifying the impact one family can have when they choose to invest in their community.



Their dedication to service extends beyond their immediate business goals. Their work with Tech Aid for Refugees is a poignant reminder of how personal experiences can drive meaningful community contributions. It also highlights the interconnectedness of business and community, where success is measured not only in profits but in the positive impact on people's lives. ADRIUM Service Solutions stands as a beacon of what family-run businesses can accomplish when they are guided by integrity, empathy, and a genuine desire to serve. The Kuznetsovs' story is one of hope and determination, underscored by the community they have embraced and who, in turn, has embraced them. As ADRIUM continues to grow, the couple remains committed to their founding principles.



In the future, they hope to expand their nonprofit efforts and continue to offer top-notch repair services to the Bay Area. Their journey, from receiving a simple act of kindness to becoming pillars of their community, is a testament to the power of perseverance and the profound impact that a family can have when they decide to give back. The Kuznetsovs' story is not just about fixing appliances but about fixing lives, one act of kindness at a time.

Their story serves as a reminder that sometimes, the greatest transformations start with a single, heartfelt act of generosity—a mattress gifted and a promise made to pay it forward.





ADRIUM Service Solutions

📍 Location: San Ramon, CA

📆 Founded: 2021

👤 Owner: Andrew Kuznetsov

✨ What Makes It Different: Family-run business offering honest repair options and community service through Tech Aid for Refugees