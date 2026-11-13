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Dog Rescuer Shares Her Most Challenging Missions Across the South
By Read more,8 days ago
Audrey Luck has crawled through narrow caves, searched beneath aging trailers, and trekked miles through the woods to reach dogs who needed help. As the founder of Lux Rescue, she has faced situations that would make many people turn around. But Audrey has one rule that guides her work, especially when puppies are involved. No mama dog gets left behind.