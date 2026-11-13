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Punch the Monkey Meets a Tiny New Troop Member
By Read more,7 days ago
Punch, the young Japanese macaque who once relied on a stuffed orangutan for comfort, is growing up and discovering new friendships at Ichikawa City Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Japan. After spending his earliest months being cared for by zookeepers, the little monkey has gradually become more comfortable around his fellow macaques. Now, a new baby has joined the troop, and Punch has been spotted showing interest in the tiny newcomer.