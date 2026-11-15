Adrian has a steady need for safety and security staff right now. If you like helping people and staying alert, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Adrian, MI

Type: Part-time (Friday–Sunday, 2nd shift 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM )

(Friday–Sunday, 2nd shift ) Pay: $17/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid sick days, short-term disability

No experience needed, just solid integrity and people skills. You’ll patrol the site, control access, respond to emergencies, and be a friendly, professional presence for staff and visitors. Must be 18+ with a high school diploma/GED, able to pass a drug screen and background check, and comfortable on your feet for long periods.

If this sounds like you, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.