Adrian’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in hospitals and clinics around town. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay local and build your career in care.

Employer: Sound Physicians

Sound Physicians Location: Adrian, MI (ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital)

(ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital) Type: Full-time (7 days on / 7 days off, 7:00 AM–7:00 PM )

(7 days on / 7 days off, ) Salary: Highly competitive salary and benefits (exact amount not listed)

Work with a tight-knit team of 5 physicians and 4 APPs in a 90-bed acute care hospital. No procedures required, new grads welcome, and you’ll work independently alongside hospitalists with strong support staff.

Employer: Ivy Health

Location: Adrian, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in ABA therapy for children with autism, working under a BCBA. Offers growth opportunities, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, parental leave, and access to an online learning platform.

Employer: ProMedica

Location: Hickman Hospital, Adrian, MI

Type: Full-time, Days (40 hours/week)

(40 hours/week) Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re early in your career: requires HS diploma (or in progress) plus phlebotomy training or experience. You’ll collect blood samples for all ages, use the lab computer system, and help train new team members.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Adrian tend to update fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.