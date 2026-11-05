Adrian Council Sets Nov. 10 Regular Meeting Agenda

The City of Adrian will hold its regular council meeting on November 10, 2026 at 107 Nora Blvd, Adrian, Georgia 31002. The agenda includes public comments from Everlene, Terra Dixon, Jeanie Miller, Bruce Miller, and Corbin Dorn; review and adoption of minutes and financials; old business on a backhoe resolution, estimates for the school roof, and Church Street repair; and new business on the 2027 proposed budget, Adrian Action Group, time clock policy, automated camera enforcement, City Hall business hours, school property access, and window tint. Department reports from the water, fire, police, recreation, and financial offices, a mayor’s report, and an executive session on personnel are also scheduled.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Adrian, Georgia - offical page