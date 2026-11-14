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Adelanto
Adelanto seeks input on new community park
12 days ago
The City of Adelanto will hold two community meetings to gather ideas for a new park planned across from Victoria Magathan Elementary School. Meetings will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 and Tuesday, December 1, 2026, from 5:00–6:00 PM in the school’s MPR Building, with food and a raffle provided.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Adelanto
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