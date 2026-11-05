Adelanto Opens 2026 Christmas Parade Applications

The City of Adelanto is now accepting applications for the 2026 Annual Christmas Parade, which will take place on December 12, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. on Seneca Road between Aster Road and Bellflower St. Local businesses, schools, clubs, families, and other groups can apply from October 8, 2026 until the deadline on November 12, 2026 for floats, marching groups, decorated vehicles, performances, and other entries; space may be limited and all entries must follow parade rules and be approved. For applications and more details, contact Virginia Velis at 442-249-1124 or vvelis@adelantoca.gov, or Brenda Lopez at 442-249-1123 or blopez@adelantoca.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Adelanto