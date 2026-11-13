Addison’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady hiring across restaurants and entertainment spots. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and good food, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Addison, TX

Type: Full-time (and part-time mentioned in description)

(and part-time mentioned in description) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role making fresh food, working stations like grill, cashier, and prep. Chipotle offers tuition assistance, free meals, benefits for eligible staff, paid time off, and clear paths to move up (many managers started as crew).

Employer: El Rincon Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar – Addison Circle

Location: 5004 Addison Circle, Addison, TX

Type: Not listed (likely part-time or full-time restaurant shifts)

Not listed (likely part-time or full-time restaurant shifts) Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role serving guests in a busy Mexican kitchen and tequila bar. You’ll learn the full food and cocktail menu, carry large trays, and give friendly, fast service. TABC and Food Handler certifications are required.

Employer: El Rincon Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar – Addison Circle

Location: Addison, TX

Type: Not listed (evening/weekend/holiday availability needed)

Not listed (evening/weekend/holiday availability needed) Salary: Not listed

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly in a lively spot. They want 1+ year of bartending experience, strong cocktail and spirits knowledge (tequila is a plus), and current TABC and Food Handler certifications.

Employer: Puttshack

Location: Addison, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead part of a high-energy mini-golf and dining venue, overseeing service, bar, reception, or games. Requires 2+ years of full-service restaurant management and comfort in high-volume operations. Full-time benefits include health/vision/dental, 401(k) match, PTO and parental leave, and free mini golf.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.