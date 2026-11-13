Addison’s tech scene is busy right now—solid options whether you love product, full‑stack dev, or big data. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Emburse Chrome River

Emburse Chrome River Location: Addison, TX (global team, cross‑time‑zone work)

(global team, cross‑time‑zone work) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the roadmap for travel and expense analytics features—dashboards, reporting, and data integrations—for an AI‑powered finance platform. Great fit if you know corporate travel / T&E data and enjoy working with engineering, design, and customers to ship data‑driven features end to end.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services

Location: Addison, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$125,000/year

Hands‑on role building Java 8/11/17, Spring Boot, React.js, microservices, REST APIs and cloud‑based apps. Good match if you like working across front end and back end, using Docker/Kubernetes, CI/CD, Kafka, and mentoring junior devs on enterprise projects.

Employer: Wipro

Location: Addison, TX ( 3 days onsite/week )

( ) Type: Full-time (experience 3–5 years )

Full-time (experience ) Salary: $45,000–$110,000/year

Focus on Hadoop (Cloudera), Hive, Spark, Unix scripting and large data platforms for data lake/warehouse work. Ideal if you’re comfortable with ETL/ELT, performance tuning, and want exposure to tools like Kafka, Airflow, CI/CD, and cloud platforms.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.