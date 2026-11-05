🏭 Addison, TX Manufacturing: Multiple Skilled Openings Now Hiring

Addison’s aviation and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several hands-on roles open in well-known companies. If you like building, fixing, and improving how things are made, these are worth a look.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Addison, TX (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on turbine aircraft structures doing drilling, riveting, cutting, and sealant work in a busy hangar environment. This role is great if you have sheet metal experience and want strong benefits that start on day one plus steady overtime potential.

Employer: Molex (Aerospace & Defense Solutions)

Molex (Aerospace & Defense Solutions) Location: Addison, TX (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run CNC machines to make precision parts for aerospace and defense, with a focus on quality checks and continuous improvement. Ideal if you have CNC lathe/mill experience and want training on advanced Swiss machines and solid benefits.

Employer: Heads Up Technologies

Location: Addison, TX (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead quality systems and audits (AS9100/ISO 9001) for aviation electronics, working closely with engineering, production, and the FAA. A good fit if you have a technical degree, a few years in manufacturing (ideally aerospace), and enjoy problem-solving and continuous improvement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good manufacturing jobs in Addison tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.