💻 Multiple IT Openings in Addison, TX – From Help Desk to ERP

Addison’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from early-career help desk to senior ERP leadership. If you’re in IT and want to stay in the North Dallas area, these are worth a look.

Employer: StrideCare

StrideCare Location: Addison, TX (travel up to 25% , mainly East Coast & Southern markets)

(travel up to , mainly East Coast & Southern markets) Salary: $55,000 – $65,000

Type: Full-time

Entry-level friendly help desk role supporting a growing healthcare clinic network. You’ll handle tickets, set up devices, manage Microsoft 365 accounts, and get exposure to tools like Intune, RingCentral, and RMM/MDM platforms—great if you’re building your IT career and want real-world experience fast.

Employer: CECO Environmental Corporation

Location: Addison / Dallas, TX HQ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior ERP role owning solution architecture for Microsoft D365 Finance & Operations across a global industrial company. You’ll guide ERP design standards, lead template development, review partner solutions, and influence roadmap and integrations, with <1 week/month travel and visibility to executive and global teams.

Employer: CECO Environmental Corporation

Location: Addison, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Cross-functional role focused on ERP transitions, M&A integration, and process improvement in manufacturing environments. You’ll work with Operations, IT, and site leaders, support implementations and change management, and build analytics and dashboards, with about 50% travel, including international trips.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.