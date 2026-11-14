A total of 58 volunteers helped with Addison’s Fall Park Clean Up, filling nine contractor-size bags of litter across Addison Circle Park, Vitruvian Park, and Les Lacs Park. Addison Addvocates Rita Evans, Stephanie Haynes, and Patty Bigas were recognized for their service, and teams from Bank of America and AECOM provided strong support at Addison Circle Park.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Addison Parks and Recreation