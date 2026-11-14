Addison has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from fun, active roles to steady retail and management work. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: K1 Speed

Location: Addison, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Indoor go-kart track job where you help guests race safely, keep the track clean, and run races on time. Great fit if you like fast-paced work, being on your feet, and don’t mind weekends.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Addison, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16 – $20/hour

Front-of-store and pharmacy support role: greet customers, ring up sales, help with prescriptions, and keep shelves stocked and tidy. Good for someone who wants steady hours, retail experience, and a path into pharmacy work.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: Addison, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.50 – $39.50/hour + possible premiums

Lead the optical department: manage sales, inventory, and a small team while helping members with glasses and contacts. Strong pay, solid health, financial, and education benefits, and a clear growth path if you have retail/optical or supervisory experience.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like schedule and exact duties are in the full posting and may surprise you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.