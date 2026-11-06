🏭 Addison, IL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $20–$29/hr Roles

Manufacturing in Addison, IL is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like hands-on work and steady hours.

Below are several local openings you can scan quickly and apply to today.

Employer: Veolia – Water Tech

Veolia – Water Tech Location: Addison, IL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time , day shift (7:00 AM – 3:30 PM)

, day shift (7:00 AM – 3:30 PM) Pay: $22 – $28/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Day-shift role with a global environmental company, working with reusable chemical totes (cleaning, inspecting, testing, and basic repairs). Includes medical, dental, vision from Day 1, 401(k), paid time off, holidays, and tuition reimbursement, plus forklift and SAP experience are a big plus.

Employer: PAXXUS

Location: Addison, IL 60101 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time , 3rd shift (11:00 PM – 7:00 AM, Monday–Friday)

, 3rd shift (11:00 PM – 7:00 AM, Monday–Friday) Pay: $20 – $29/hour , ~40 hours/week

, ~40 hours/week Why it’s worth a look: Night-owl friendly role running and troubleshooting slitting machines in a clean healthcare-packaging plant. Comes with a big benefits list: health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, professional development, and more.

Employer: Tryson Metal Stampings & Manufacturing

Location: Addison, IL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time , hourly

, hourly Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:00 AM – 4:30 PM (overtime may be required)

(overtime may be required) Pay: $18 – $20/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Four-day workweek in a metal stamping shop, checking parts with tools like micrometers and calipers to keep quality on track. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like math, and want training opportunities, health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many local shops are willing to train if you show up on time and want to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.