🛒 Addison, IL Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Addison’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and a mix of hands-on and customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: JC Licht

JC Licht Location: Addison, IL (multiple Ace Hardware locations)

(multiple Ace Hardware locations) Type: Full-time internship (40–45 hrs/week)

Pay: $25–$26/hour

Lead all in-store service work like screen repair, glass cutting, sharpening, and light equipment repair while also jumping in on the sales floor when needed. Great fit if you’re hands-on, mechanically inclined, and want a leadership-style role without sitting at a desk all day.

Employer: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Location: Addison, IL

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (1st shift)

Pay: $21–$23/hour

On-site customer service role helping customers with tools, parts, pricing, and product questions at the counter and by phone. Good for someone who likes problem-solving, using computers, and growing with a big, well-known tools brand that offers strong benefits.

Employer: The Salvation Army USA Central Territory

Location: 1020 N Rohlwing Rd, Addison, IL 60101

Type: Part-time (about 27 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.05/hour

Front-line store role where you ring up sales, help customers, and keep the store clean and stocked. Ideal if you want steady part-time hours and like the idea of your work directly supporting local community programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.