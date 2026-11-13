A winter parking ban in Adams starts on December 1 and bans all on-street parking and parking in Town of Adams parking lots from 12:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. each day. Violators can receive a $25.00 parking ticket. Parking on sidewalks, on the curb, or facing the wrong direction is also banned and can result in fines.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Adams Police Department